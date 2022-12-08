Anticipation is high for the upcoming Netflix series That '90s Show, with Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp reprising their roles as Red and Kitty Forman from That '70s Show. Additionally, almost all the main cast from the original series - Wilmer Valderrama's Fez, Ashton Kutcher's Michael Kelso, and Mila Kunis as Jackie Burkhart, to name a few - will appear as their characters in recurring roles. That '90s Show, the second spinoff from the original, sees the daughter of Eric Forman (Topher Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon, both also slated to appear), Leia (Callie Haverda), spend the summer of 1995 with Red and Kitty in good old Point Place, Wisconsin.

Wait, hold the rotary dial phone... did that say 'second spinoff'? Yes, yes it did. But you’d be forgiven for not knowing about the first sequel series to the popular That '70s Show. That distinction belongs to That '80s Show, which ran for a grand total of 13 episodes from January to May 2002. And even the 13 might be at least 12 too many. Set in 1984 San Diego, California, the series followed musician Corey Howard (Glenn Howerton), trying desperately to make it in the biz, and the lives of those in his world, including love interest and punk-rock enthusiast June Tuesday (Chyler Leigh), who works at Permanent Record, a record store (kids, records were much like Spotify, except tactile and prone to warps and scratches), with Corey.

The Pedigree of That '80s Show Was Solid

The creative team behind That '80s Show had proven successful track records. Terry Turner and his wife Bonnie had created 3rd Rock from the Sun and wrote for Saturday Night Live for a number of years. The pair Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner, found success independently, developing iconic shows like Happy Days and Taxi, and together under production company The Carsey-Werner Company, which developed powerhouses The Cosby Show and Roseanne, among others. More importantly, the entire creative team was behind That '70s Show, which was still highly popular at the time. Melina Root, Emmy Award-winning costume designer for That '70s Show and 3rd Rock from the Sun, was up for the challenge of creating '80s era clothing for the show's characters. Comedienne Margaret Smith was a recognizable talent cast for the show, while the other actors, relatively unknown, certainly showed promise. The list of guest stars was a veritable who's-who of '80s talent, with names like Tiffany and Morgan Fairchild set for cameos.

The Connection of That '80s Show to That '70s Show was Iffy at Best

Typically, a spin-off of a successful TV show has a connection to the original series. Frasier's Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) was a main character in Cheers. Arrow successfully launched The Flash and DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and actually used that connection frequently for crossover episodes. Friends begat Joey (now might be the appropriate time to note that not all spin-off series are successful). That '80s Show was advertised as a direct spin-off of That '70s Show... only it wasn't. The series' connection to its heritage? Main character Corey Howard is first cousin to Eric Forman. Which never came up once in the original series.

Even Mork & Mindy's Robin Williams appeared in one episode of Happy Days as Mork, so there was still a connection between the two on-screen. Brittany Daniels, Corey's ex-girlfriend Sophia in the spin-off, did play Eric's cousin Penny in a one-off appearance on That '70s Show (an episode that aired the day before the premiere of That '80s Show), which maybe kinda counts if you really stretch it. While the lack of a real connection didn't directly lead to the series' cancelation, it definitely put it behind the proverbial 8-ball with viewers.

What Ended Up Killing That '80s Show

That '80s Show would be canceled just before the airing of its 13th and final episode, a footnote in television history. Ultimately, That '80s Show lacked those things that made its ancestor so triumphant. That '70s Show benefited from a group of characters in their teens that viewers could see themselves in - the popular girl, the geek, the jock - in a time period that matched when they were those people. The characters in the spin-off were simply not as relatable. Katie Howard (Tinsley Grimes) was an environmentalist at a time when environmental concerns were not in the forefront. The punk rock movement was largely niche, so only a few saw June Tuesday as a relatable figure. Sophia was a bisexual, when sexuality was still a sensitive subject (the infamous lesbian kiss on Ellen's "The Puppy Episode" was only five years prior). The 1980s, too, hadn't reached a stage where it was far enough away from society's memory to be viewed on an ironic level or at an appreciable retro fondness. That '70s Show also made the wise decision of timeless over time, meaning while it was set in the 1970s, it served as a backdrop to the interactions and relationships of its characters, without resorting to bringing in items to remind viewers it's the 1970s.

It's a lesson that wasn't learned by its immediate kin, where nostalgic things like Rubik's Cube were interjected to reinforce the 1980s setting over character development. While drugs were used highly (pun absolutely intended) in That '70s Show, it added to the comedy in the show, a chance for the characters to say and do wacky things thanks to the relatively harmless marijuana. Despite not being shown on screen, That '80s Show did reference cocaine use, with the sounds of cutting and sniffing being heard. In comparison to pot, cocaine is far more harmful and decidedly far less funny, another instance where something associated with the 1980s supersedes what's best for the story. Yet its biggest sin might just be this: no Red Forman. Arguably, Red's presence as an authority figure who calls out the teens, but one who is also shown to have a heart (way down deep, but it's there) is an element that one doesn't know is so impactful until it is not there.

What That '90s Show Should Learn From That '80s Show

Image via Netflix

​​​​​​​From all appearances, That '90s Show has already learned two valuable lessons from the failure of That '80s Show. The first is the time period - the 1990s are in that stage where they can be looked back on fondly. Secondly, and most importantly, not only is there connections to the original series, but those connections are an intrinsic part of the new series, from the inclusion of Red and Kitty, to the recurring cameos of original cast members, to its main character's link with Eric and Donna. Apart from those, where That '90s Show can succeed where its spin-off predecessor failed is in remembering to keep the 1990s as the background to the story, not as key elements of it, and making the characters a group that captures Everyman. In doing so, the new series can achieve the heights that only one other series tried and failed at spectacularly.