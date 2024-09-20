That '70s Show, created by Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner, and Mark Brazill, has several memorable romances viewers loved. The main relationship between Eric Forman (Topher Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon) is adorable and fans passionately took sides in the love triangle between Jackie Burkhart (Mila Kunis), Michael Kelso (Ashton Kutcher), and Steven Hyde (Danny Masterson). The Netflix reboot, That '90s Show, has recreated those exciting relationship dynamics with varying success with the relationships between the young characters. As fun as watching all the will-they-won’t-theys and teen flings can be, the best part of both shows is the rock-solid relationship between Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp).

Red and Kitty are obviously meant to be a somewhat outdated, stereotypical American couple. Red is a war veteran who is stern with his family and doesn’t show much emotion. Kitty is a devoted wife and mother who openly admits she doesn’t understand feminism and reacts with cheerfulness even as her family members are sarcastic and unappreciative. But, while this archetypal old-fashioned marriage could’ve been depressing to watch, Red and Kitty’s relationship has a genuine sweetness to it. The most romantic scenes on That '70s Show are the ones when Red’s hard exterior melts away to show how much he cares about his wife.

Red and Kitty Were Scene-Stealers on 'That '70s Show'

Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp are two of the strongest performers on That '70s Show with some of the most hilarious subplots. In one of their funniest episodes — Season 3's "Canadian Road Trip" — Red is extremely excited about the new Betamax player he bought. Kitty wants to watch Roots as it airs live, but he insists that she embrace technology and wait to watch the recorded version later. Kitty gets some great digs in as she impatiently makes fun of Red's insistence that they tape the show instead of watching it live. The episode is a great example of their comedic banter and back and forth.

In addition to being hilarious, Red and Kitty have some emotional plotlines as well. In the episode "Hot Dog," Red gets Kitty a puppy to cheer her; the dog ends up growling at Red and constantly sitting on his favorite chair. But, Red sees how happy he makes Kitty and decides to continue putting up with him. This is the kind of softness that he reserves just for Kitty. That '70s Show reminds the audience frequently that Kitty is the only woman for Red. One of the sweetest examples comes in the Season 6 episode, "Man with Money." Bob Pinciotti (Don Stark) is dating Pam Burkhart (Brooke Shields) and every time the couple comes over, Red's heart monitor starts beeping. Kitty is convinced this means Red is attracted to Pam. But, when Pam comes over by herself, the heart monitor is silent. When Bob shows up, Kitty realizes that Red's heart speed was increasing around the couple because he's always angry with Bob, not because he has eyes for another woman.

Red Embraces a Softer Side Toward Kitty in 'That '90s Show'

Since Red and Kitty are a beloved part of That '70s Show and most of the main cast members of That '90s Show are young newcomers, it’s no surprise That '90s Show relies on Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp to be a core of the show. The first episode opens with Kitty dancing in the kitchen before Red comes out to join her. It’s a charming scene that also sets expectations for the reboot. Opening on Red and Kitty signals to the audience that they’ll be prominently featured — and that’s a very good thing. These incredibly talented actors are the best part of the show.

That '90s Show not only centers on Red and Kitty more, it also emphasizes the softer side of the relationship. Red is now a grandfather, and although he’s definitely still stern, That '90s Show allows Red to be openly loving in his golden years. From the very beginning of the show, we see Red allowing the kids to hang out in the Forman basement because Kitty likes having a house full of children again. In the first episode, Kitty tells their granddaughter Leia (Callie Haverda) that she can stay for the summer. When Red starts to protest, Kitty gives him a look, and he immediately says, “I guess that’s what we want.”

It’s clear from the onset that this show will have a slightly different Red. But, it doesn’t feel like a retcon. Instead, it feels like a natural extension of the moments on That '70s Show where we saw how much Red cares about Kitty and making her happy. The only thing that’s changed is Red admitting he’s glad to indulge Kitty right away instead of putting up a stubborn act to assert his authority. Letting him be softer and more indulgent was a smart choice because otherwise, it would’ve felt like a move backward in his character development after all the moments on That '70s Show when we saw him finally admit how much he cares about Kitty’s happiness.

In Season 2 of That '90s Show, Red and Kitty continue to be the best part of the show. The episode “Hold My Hand” is a standout that shows what’s so great about their dynamic. When Leia asks Red why he committed to Kitty as the love of his life, he dryly replies, “The war was starting, and the army gave you an extra $12 if you were married.” This moment is a great example of what makes Red such a funny character, with Kurtwood Smith’s blunt, deadpan delivery. But, later in the episode, when he finds out Kitty has been worrying about losing him to another woman, he lets his emotions out to sincerely assure her she’s the only one for him. In the fantasy sequence at the end where Red imagines Kitty dancing for him, Debra Jo Rupp nails the physical comedy while Red’s giddy reactions show Kurtwood Smith’s range and how his face can light up when it’s called for.

Later in Season 2 of That '90s Show, Red takes Kitty on a trip to Paris despite his extreme fear of flying. His freak-out at the airport has some great classic banter, with Red admitting he didn’t say anything earlier because he was hoping they’d get into a car accident on the way to the airport. Debra Jo Rupp is hilarious in the scene where she finally convinces him to get on the plane by threatening to never cook or clean for him again.

'That '90s Show' Uses Red and Kitty As a Backbone

Of course, That '90s Show is a teen show, and it wouldn’t work without the young cast. Reyn Doi’s deadpan take on Ozzie is consistently funny and Callie Haverda carries the show with her charming lead performance as Leia. It’s incredible how much her mannerisms sell her as the child of Topher Grace’s Eric and Laura Prepon’s Donna. But, developing the dynamics between a new cast is always shaky and that’s why it’s so great: That '90s Show has such a strong secret weapon. As it plays with different dynamics between the young cast to figure out its formula and find its footing, it’s a huge advantage that it has such a reliable comedic and romantic dynamic between two powerhouse performers who perfected their rapport over eight seasons of That '70s Show.

Red and Kitty were already one of the all-time best sitcom couples and That '90s Show has only heightened their relationship. It’s a pleasure having them back on TV; between the sweet romantic scenes and the comedic deliveries between two sitcom legends, they’re the best part of That '90s Show.

