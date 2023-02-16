That '70s Show's spinoff series, That '90s Show, has proven it's a worthy follow-up. Fans of the original will immediately recognizable the many catchphrases, its sing-along intro, green screen transitions, and being shot in front of a live studio audience, laugh track and all. With the original producers lending a hand in the new show's development and even Laura Prepon directing two episodes, That '90s Show uses the exact template that the original series established.

Set 15 years after fans said goodbye to the original gang on New Years 1980, That '90s Show begins with Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Prepon) returning with their teenage daughter Leia (Callie Haverda) to Point Place, Wisconsin for a Fourth of July party hosted by Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp). Looking to dictate her own life, Leia decides she will stay in Point Place for the summer, where she meets new friends and gets into the same kind of shenanigans of the generation before.

10 Character Archetypes

That '90s Show introduces a new gang of teen characters that mimic the roles and personalities of the original cast. Starting with the series lead teen, Leia Forman, her goofy nervousness and awkward banter are a chip off the block of her father, Eric. Luckily her character arc in the first season alone would see her finding a sense of self like her mother, Donna.

Rounding out the gang starts with Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide), whose rebel fun reminds fans of not just Hyde (Danny Masterson) but Donna as well, questioning the status quo and expectations of her as a woman. Then there's the snarky Ozzie (Reyn Doi), reminiscent of Fez (Wilmer Valderrama), and Nikki (Sam Morelos), who feels like a combination of Jackie (Mila Kunis) and Donna. Then there's Jay (Mace Coronel) and Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovan), who both show dimwitted signs of Kelso (Ashton Kutcher), but their bro humor calls back to any immature boy of the original cast.

9 Red and Kitty

When That '90s Show was announced, fans speculated who would return. However, what became clear was that Red and Kitty would be a staple of the new show, with the new series primarily taking place in their house yet again. Much to the delight of fans, Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp's chemistry did not skip a beat in their portrayal of Red and Kitty.

That '90s Show proved how important the two characters were to the original series and brought back Red's trademark grumpy putdowns and Kitty's nervous laugh. A little backstory brings fans up to speed, even a background prop hinting at Kitty's parents and a subtle nod to her onscreen mom, the late great Betty White. While That '90s Show was full of fun cameos of the original cast, Red and Kitty anchor the spinoff series, and it simply wouldn't have been the same without them.

8 Fez's Feuds

Of all the original cast cameos, Fez makes the most appearances in That '90s Show, where audiences learn that his relationship with Jackie in the final season of That 70s Show didn't last very long and Fez has started dating the Forman's next-door neighbor, Sherri (Andrea Anders). This leads to a hilarious reunion between Fez and Sherri's angered landlord, who just so happens to be Fez's arch nemesis, Fenton (Jim Rash).

Fez and Fenton's numerous confrontations weren't the only callback to That '70s Show, but also Fez's not-so-smooth relationship with Red. In That '70s Show Season 6, Episode 5, "I'm Free," Fez crashes at the Formans' to prove his marriage to Red's daughter Laurie, but Red catches Fez in his shower. Covering his body, Fez asserts, "I don't know what you've heard, but this show ain't free." This line was repeated by Fez to Red in That '90s Show in an awkward disrobing interaction in Red's driveway.

7 The Keg, But No Tap!

One of the most popular episodes of That '70s Show is "The Keg," where the teenagers find an abandoned keg on the side of the road and plot a party. There's only one problem; they don't have a tap to get to the beer inside. In the pilot episode of That '90s Show, the new teenagers also luckily come into possession of a keg. Ready to party hard for their Fourth of July festivities, there's still one problem: no tap.

Like Kelso did in That '70s Show, Leia sets out to find a tap and impress her new friends. Both characters act coy and more adult to fool the store clerk they're trying to buy a tap from. Leia uses her wits and her debate team skills to finally secure the tap, and the new gang enjoys their keg atop the Point Place water tower.

6 Welcome Back to Point Place

To most of the characters, Point Place is an unbearably boring suburb to live in, but ironically, so many locations become a staple of the show and the pivotal events that happen in their lives. First and foremost is the Forman residence, which in That '90s Show structurally looks exactly the way audiences remember, with a dash of '90s flair. Highlighted in a Netflix featurette, Red and Kitty upgraded their living room and sent their old furniture down to the basement, right next to numerous Easter egg props like band posters and the stupid helmet.

Navigating around Point Place, the '90s teenagers find themselves in locations nostalgic fans will immediately recognize. One location is the Hub, where kids find food and interact with fellow teenagers. But the most iconic location is certainly the water tower, still marked with the amateur graffiti of the generation before it. While the '90s cast managed to stay safe atop the tower in Season 1, fans will have to wait and see how long it takes for someone to fall off it.

5 Eric's Love For 'Star Wars'

That '70s Show banked off citing influences of the '70s, and what can be more iconic than the 1977 release of Star Wars? In Season 1, Episode 20, "A New Hope," Eric, his friends, and family are introduced to Star Wars, and Eric never looked back. In the pilot episode of That '90s Show, fans learn that Eric has continued his teaching career to found his ultimate class, The Religion of Star Wars.

This, of course, comes to the annoyance of Red, who is completely tired of Eric talking about Star Wars. What is made more hilarious is that Leia, despite her obvious namesake, is equally annoyed. For example, Eric looks to cite the wise words of Yoda when Leia strikes back with a jab that he's just a puppet with a hand up its butt. Hopefully, when 1999's The Phantom Menace comes around, they'll all be true believers... right?

4 The Obtrusive Neighbor

Bob Pinciotti (Don Stark) was a hilariously lovable irritant to Red's grumpy demeanor. The finale of That '70s Show saw Bob move off to Florida, but that didn't mean he wouldn't be around for his granddaughter Leia who makes a hilarious cameo appearance on her birthday in Episode 6 of Season 1. However, Bob's old house is now occupied by Sherri Runck, the mother of Leia's newest best friend, Gwen, and Gwen's brother Nate.

Rolling with character archetypes, Sherri shares many similarities with Bob as the overly friendly yet overbearing neighbor. Sherri is hilariously truthful and even finds herself admitting vulnerable parts of her past. She overstays her welcome by using their shower and eating their food, but there's just something so lovable about her, like Bob, that makes her welcome in the Forman household.

3 The Valiant Return of the Vista Cruiser

Ah, the Vista Cruiser clad in glorious wood paneling. That '70s Show saw the Forman family car handed down to Eric, who would use it to shuttle his friends around and get into all sorts of teenage trouble. From first kisses to breakups, sitting atop the hood of the car in the Forman driveway, the Vista Cruiser was a setting for some of the most critical moments in the show's history.

In Episode 6 of That '90s Show, "The Birthday Girl," Leia's 15th birthday hadn't gone as she expected, falling into a jealous feud with her crush Jay. Later, Red takes Leia to the driveway for some sentimental advice and gifts to her the Vista Cruiser. Ready to tour the town with her friends in her new car, just be careful, as yet another call back to the original series sees the romance interrupted by the red and blue sirens of the police.

2 The Circle

A That '70s Show spinoff would not be complete without The Circle. Captured through 360-degree camera whip pans, the circle gathered its cast in a hazy environment implying they were partaking in some "recreational" fun, skirting around network restrictions. Whipping from one hilarious line to the next, the circle was an inventive break from the live studio, multi-camera format and became an instant trademark of That '70s Show.

That '90s Show brought back the famous circle as the new batch of teens bonded in the smoky basement. In a hilarious twist, the pilot episode finds an upstairs circle between Red, Kitty, Eric, and Donna, which Donna admits feels strange. While the smoky setting was just burning popcorn this time, the sight of the original cast sitting in the circle calls back to so many hilarious circles.

1 Teen Breakups and Love Triangles

What's a teen sitcom without some romance and drama? That '70s Show was full of rocky, up-and-down, on-and-off-again relationships that would fluctuate throughout the 200 episode run. Eric and Donna would maintain the core of the relationship storylines seen in the series, but their romance was just as rocky, a sentiment Donna shares with her daughter in the season one finale of That '90s Show. This focus on the ups and downs of boyfriends and girlfriends was a key plot throughout Leia's arc in the spinoff series' first season.

Who can forget the tumultuous couple of Kelso and Jackie? Then there's Hyde and Jackie's fling that made Kelso jealous, and the narrative forces Fez and Jackie's romance in the final season, showing love can come and go. These transitions effectively pit characters against each other with a lot of humor and compelling drama. While the finale of That '90s Show centers on Leia and Jay facing a distant relationship, a late scene shows Leia confused by a connection with Jay's best friend Nate, teasing a love triangle to come in Season 2. Fans will just have to wait and see as Season 2 was officially greenlit by Netflix after the first successful season.

