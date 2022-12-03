Anyone that has ever loved “hanging out down the street” is in luck because we’re just over a month away from the debut of That ‘90s Show on Netflix. While a continuation of That ‘70s Show has been rumored for years, original showrunners Bonnie and Terry Turner have finally put together a spinoff that combines a few members of the original cast with a fresh set of youthful faces. Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith are confirmed as the show’s stars, but it’s highly possible that That ‘90s Show will feature some cameos from other beloved cast members.

That ‘70s Show takes place in Point Place, Wisconsin, from May 17, 1976, to December 31, 1979 (although the timeline has been subjected to contradictions and retcons). The series follows the six best friends Eric Forman (Topher Grace), Steven Hyde (Danny Masterson), Jackie Burhart (Mila Kunis), Michael Kelso (Ashton Kutcher), Donna Pinciott (Laura Prepon), and Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) as they struggle through all the rigors of adolescence. In the pre-Internet era, these wholesome teenagers are left to get into all sorts of mischief as they attempt to make it through the social upheaval of the 1970s. It should be worth noting that the show has faced controversy in recent years due to charges against Masterson for alleged sexual assault, though that shouldn’t discount the work of the series’ other cast and creators who contributed to That ‘70s Show’s success and legacy.

That ‘70s Show has countless rewatchable episodes, but its holiday specials remain particularly endearing. While the Thanksgiving and Halloween episodes are iconic in their own right, That ‘70s Show aired five Christmas-themed episodes that fans have enjoyed rewatching every holiday season. If you’re looking to watch these for the first or fourteenth time, the entire series is streaming on Peacock Premium. Here is every That ‘70s Show Christmas episode, ranked from worst to best.

5/5 "Hyde's Christmas Rager" (Season 3, Episode 9)

While there’s a lot of fun to be had in this season 3 installment, “Hyde’s Christmas Rager” came during a somewhat confusing period for the series. Following Red’s (Smith) decision to essentially help raise Hyde as a result of his father’s absence, That ‘70s Show wasn’t entirely sure how to deal with his relationship with Eric. While Eric and Hyde have been lifelong friends, they’re often aggressive toward each other, particularly due to their shared affection for Donna.

“Hyde’s Christmas Rager” attempts to balance being both a sincere portrayal of their friendship and an excuse for them to get into arguments, and the balance is a little off. The pair tends to dominate the story, leading to an underdeveloped storyline with Donna and Jackie that feels like it's treading over familiar territory. That being said, you do get Eric vomiting on Red’s shoes, so it’s certainly not a skippable episode!

4/5 "An Eric Forman Christmas" (Season 4, Episode 12)

Season 4 has a blast pitting Eric up against children. Reluctantly agreeing to direct a church Christmas pageant, Eric experiences all the rigors of production as he tries to cast his friends in different roles. Anytime that Eric bites off more than he can chew is going to be funny, but it’s really Kelso that steals the show. His surprising aptitude for theatricality incorporates some of Kutcher’s best physical comedy gags.

The only reason “An Eric Forman Christmas” ranks closer to the bottom is that it has a bit of a Friends program. In the aftermath of Eric and Donna's breakup, there are simply some uncomfortable moments between the two of them that are more awkward than they are funny. However, a surprise appearance by fan favorite Leo (Tommy Chong) ends this on a high note.

3/5 "Winter" (Season 7, Episode 11)

“Winter” was actually a bright spot of the tail end of the series, which had steadily been declining in quality around season 6. “Winter” feels like a throwback to the gang’s younger days when Kelso makes the mistake of taking supposedly “donated” toys from the police station. Not only do you get Kelso breaking out into song, but you get Red’s hilariously furious reaction to their mischief.

“Winter” also has fun by putting the girl in league with Kitty at a holiday gathering. Seeing Kitty’s passive-aggressively insult the social elite is hilarious, and we actually get a few touching moments when Bob (Don Stark) and Midge (Tanya Roberts) make an appearance. However, “Winter” also suffers from some of the larger problems with season 7, such as Hyde and Jackies’ frustrated relationship.

2/5 "The Best Christmas Ever" (Season 1, Episode 12)

Season 1 is almost a perfect season, and “The Best Christmas Ever” caps off a series of excellent holiday episodes. It’s a classic That ‘70s Show crisis; Eric and his friends really, really want to get beer for their holiday gathering beneath the basement. Inevitably, Eric manages to tick off Red, who is dealing with his own party upstairs. Seeing the parallels between the adults and children adds a bemusing commentary.

“The Best Christmas Ever” also features a great role for Eric’s troublesome sister, Laurie (Lisa Robin Kelly). Laurie adds an element of chaos when she spikes the punch and attempts to seduce Kelso, which gives her leverage over both parties. However, Eric’s final embrace and present to Donna are one of the more heartwarming moments of the season. Season 1 really embraced these sincere moments, and it’s fun to see Eric and Donna in this early stage of their relationship.

1/5 "Christmas" (Season 6, Episode 7)

You’re not going to get any better than Red and Bob dueling over a job as the Santa Claus at the mall. Season 6’s Christmas episode manages to give each character a fun storyline, but it's Red attempting to put on a jolly demeanor that’s easily the highlight. Despite his faults, Red really is a great husband, as he’s willing to get in the festive spirit in order to please an overtly flirtatious Kitty.

Elsewhere, we get some of That ‘70s Show’s best music cues when Eric, Fez, and Hyde light up the dance floor at a school party. Donna and Eric’s arguments actually make sense, and Jackie’s empathic enthusiasm for the cheerleading squad leads to some of her best passive-aggressive quips. The development of Kelso’s relationship with Brooke (Shannon Elizabeth) takes an interesting direction as well, leading to one of the better storylines in the last few seasons. All in all, it’s an utter delight, and hopefully That ‘90s Show can pull off a holiday installment that is just as endearing