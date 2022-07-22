Hanging out in the basement doing the same old thing, the groovy sitcom, That 70s Show (1998), spanned 8 seasons and totaled 200 episodes by its finale in 2006. While the series is set in the 70s the character interactions and day-to-day family dilemmas have remained relevant long after the show took place.

With That 90s Show(TBA) around the corner, focused on the new generation in Point Place, now is the best time to revisit the basement. Complete with great burns, dream sequences, special brownies, and the circle, That 70s Show features a myriad of relatable stories that share timeless coming-of-age lessons.

Celebration Day (Season 5, Episode 25)

In the Season 5 finale, it's the eve of graduation and Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) mourns his last American day before his Foreign Exchange program ends. To celebrate, the gang go camping, and according to Fez, anyone who is loose with the boobs can go. While Kelso (Ashton Kutcher) and Hyde (Danny Masterson) fight over Jackie (Mila Kunis), and Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon) prepare to leave Point Place, they share scary stories by the fire; stories only Keslo is gullible enough to work on.

A few of them opt to go skinny-dipping, much to the terror of Eric who stumbles upon his sister Laurie (Lisa Robin Kelly), instead of Donna. The adventurous episode results in them missing graduation with Fez and Laurie nowhere to be found. In the final scene, Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) are shocked to find out that their daughter married Fez to keep him in the country. Red has a heart attack with Fez calling him Dad, and a looming plot is set up for Season 6.

Water Tower (Season 1, Episode 21)

Just another day in Point Place vandalizing structures, when audiences witnessed the shows first plummet off the water tower, a running gag throughout the series. However, the accidents don't stop there, when Eric makes the mistake of not knocking on his parents door and gets a glimpse of his parents' bedroom session in progress.

This shocks Eric to his core, with the remainder of the episode following Eric hilariously mortified. The trauma is so great that even his evil sister, Laurie, consoles him, a rare sight given her constant hatred towards her younger brother. The episode resolves with Eric and Donna coming to terms that their parents do it, but not without the scars it leaves behind.

Reefer Madness (Season 3, Episode 1)

Titled after the 1936 Anti-drug film Reefer Madness, the Season 3 premier picks up when Hyde gets arrested for drug possession, taking the fall for Jackie. The episode starts off with Hyde's empty chair in the circle, their routine place for such illicit activities, before being bailed out. This leaves Red angry with the boy he took in, and kicks Hyde out.

Red is fearful that his kids will fall down the slippery slope spelled out in anti-drug propaganda, flashing to one of the series' hilarious dream sequences. Meanwhile, Eric is frustrated that Hyde is being kicked out and summons the courage, albeit dumb courage, to tell Red he does it too. However, this is poorly timed as Jackie reveals the truth and Hyde is forgiven. This hilarious premier set up the following episodes where Red cracks down on the discipline.

Christmas (Season 1, Episode 12)

In the first Christmas episode of the series, Eric is allowed to have a basement party. Looking to impress Donna, Eric is pitted against Hyde who is also looking to win over Donna with his thoughtful gift. The party seems to be going smoothly, when Laurie spikes the punch bowl and sends Jackie and her cheerleader friends all swooning over Fez, much to his delight and more of Red's anger.

In the episode, Kelso's unfaithful tendencies see him eyeing Laurie, Eric's sister, and goes barreling over the couch to greet her. In front of the live studio audience, Kutcher slammed his shins into the coffee table. The audience, who are usually prompted by a laugh track, are cracking up on their own, but thankfully, Kutcher was able to keep a straight face and this momentary gem made the final cut.

Too Old to Trick-or-Treat, Too Young to Die (Season 3, Episode 4)

In the Halloween episode dedicated to the Alfred Hitchcock, the gang and the parents splinter off, falling into their own versions of the legendary director's greatest films. Eric clutches the rooftop after chasing Fez, inducing him in a state of vertigo and falling in to the spinning wheel, inspired by Vertigo (1958).

After the fall off the roof, Fez is wheelchair bound and spies on the neighbors, suspecting Bob (Don Stark) of murder, a homage to Rear Window(1954). Meanwhile, Kitty and Laurie must care for the vicious birds next door like The Birds (1963). Kelso has his identity mistaken by a very serious paperboy and runs from toy planes like in North by Northwest(1959). Kelso also parodies the bloody shower scene from Psycho (1960), taking a shower at the Forman's, confronted by a slashing Laurie, and spilling her red shampoo in the tub.

Eric's Panties (Season 3, Episode 6)

While Kelso gets called "Tater Nuts!", cheating is the theme of this episode. When Eric gets an attractive new lab partner, Kelso urges him to make a move. He doesn't bite, but Donna goes on a rampage after finding a pair of panties in Eric's car. Catching up to Eric at The Hub, Donna confronts him about the panties, only to have her mom, Midge (Tanya Roberts), confess that they are hers. This sends Kelso and Fez into pure glee and amazement, thinking of Eric's prowess with the ladies.

Whether it's Kelso's fantasies, Bob and Midge trying to spice up their love life, or Eric and Donna's brush with infidelity, this episode foreshadows and sprinkles in jokes that all lead to the final punchline, putting Kelso and Fez to their knees and the audience in laughter.

It's A Wonderful Life (Season 4, Episode 1)

Inspired by the beloved Christmas classic It's A Wonderful Life (1946), Eric wallows in his bed when an Angel appears, played by Wayne Knight, who takes Eric on a journey to prove to him that it is better to have loved and lost, than to have never loved at all.

The angel then takes Eric to erase his first kiss with Donna, effectively putting That 70s Showinto the multiverse! Branching into an alternate timeline, where Eric never kissed Donna, a whole new chain of events ensues. Donna dates Hyde instead, Jackie and Kelso never reconcile, Red gets a new prized son, and Fez keeps up with the trends. However, Eric remains regretful until he's faced with losing all of his memories of Donna, prompting an emotional montage and a heartfelt final resolve.

Prank Day (Season 4, Episode 21)

Who can't love a good ole prank? Stumbling down into the basement, Eric, Hyde and Fez find Kelso giggling and up to no good, posing that he comes bearing gifts. However, it was all a ruse to draw them into a triple-decker burn, pranking them simultaneously with peanut butter, toothpaste, whoopee cushions and glue. Alas, Prank Day was born, much to the hatred of Red.

In attempts to get Kelso back, the three buddies try to rig a bucket of un-seasoned oatmeal to pour onto Kelso's head. Kelso doesn't take the proper bait, and instead, Red falls victim to the oatmeal and reaches a new level of furious. The scheming and pranking continue with little success, before Kitty fools them all for one final prank turned into a motherly lesson.

Dine and Dash (Season 3, Episode 13)

Kelso invites the gang to go out for dinner, but when they're all full from a fancy lobster feast Kelso reveals his plot to run out before paying the bill. This leaves the gang unsure if they want to go through with it, but one-by-one Kelso, Jackie, Fez and Hyde escape leaving only Eric and Donna behind and ready for revenge.

In one of the best burns of the series, Eric and Donna offer up the gang special brownies. However, they aren't the special they expected and are instead laced with laxatives, sending the victims clamoring up the stairs for the bathroom. Stranded, Fez breaks for the basement door only to be greeted by his intense new girlfriend Caroline (Allison Munn), frantically holding back his bowels as she wishes to make up and make out. With one last comedic drum track, Kelso admits that Donna and Eric pulled off a wicked burn, only to forgetfully take another bite of laxative brownies.

Garage Sale (Season 2, Episode 1)

While the gang all debate over which movie to go see, the parents are preparing for a garage sale. Kitty suggests Hyde start a bake sale, and the mischievous rebel gets a special idea. Ignoring the warnings from Eric, Hyde makes a real batch of special brownies that go missing, fallen into the bellies of the unsuspecting parents.

What ensues is a gut-busting role reversal, as the parents are now seen in the show's iconic circle, giggling away from the effects of the special brownies. In his giddy state, Red sells Eric's car, the beloved Vista Cruiser, which results in Eric acting as the disciplinary for once.

