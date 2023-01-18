The world is ready to travel back to the 1990s with Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp) in That '90s Show, the second sequel to the hit Fox show That '70s Show, which ran between 1998 and 2006. Even better, most of the original cast is set to reprise their characters for recurring guest appearances. The new cast shows some real promise, including Callie Haverda as Leia Forman, the daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), as she spends the summer of 1995 with Red and Kitty, and Reyn Doi as the openly gay Ozzie, which should be a real interesting dynamic between him and Red. But where did we leave off with these characters? Let’s look at the series finale of That '70s Show again, and what came of our heroes.

'That '70s Show' Nails the Ending

Season 8 of That '70s Show is easily the most divisive and poorly reviewed season of the series' eight-season run. Two lead actors — Topher Grace and Ashton Kutcher — left the show, with Grace out from the start and Kutcher appearing in only the first five episodes. They took with them the heart of the show, what made the series so special in the first place. Two new characters were brought in to try and fill the gap, Randy (Josh Meyers) as a new hire at the record store, and Samantha (Jud Tylor), a stripper that Hyde (Danny Masterson) married while drunk, but they didn't. Meyer's Randy lacked the chemistry with the rest of the cast, and a relationship with Donna failed spectacularly, a rebound guy after a forced storyline that saw the long distance relationship between Eric and Donna (Eric went to Africa at the end of the seventh season) end. Tylor's Samantha, meanwhile, was clearly brought in to replace the dumb goofiness that Kutcher brought to the series, but ended up just being an annoying character that brought nothing to the show.

Thankfully, the show runners cleaned up their act with a series finale, appropriately titled "That '70s Finale", that delivered the goods. It's December 31st, 1979 (finally), and the countdown is on to the 1980s... but not until everything is set right. For starters, Randy's role is largely diminished, while Samantha doesn't appear at all, a wise choice given the vitriol the two generated with the fan base. Red and Kitty, who were preparing to sell the home and move to Florida to open a bait shop with Bob Pinciotti (Don Stark), announce that they are going to stay in good old Wisconsin. Topher Grace returns for his only Season 8 appearance, and it couldn't be better as Eric returns at the end to tell Donna he still loves her, regretting the ending of their relationship (it isn't explicitly told if they reunited, but (That '90s Show SPOILER) they do. Kelso returns from Chicago, where he moved to be closer to his baby daughter, to bring in the '80s with his friends. Kutcher efforlessly brings back everything we love about Kelso: he falls off the water tower, he has to wear the infamous Stupid Helmet, and as last one upstairs has to call Red a dumbass. Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) and Jackie (Mila Kunis) are in a relationship, while Hyde announces he and Samantha are officially over, then gathers the group in the Forman basement for one last Circle. Then, as the countdown can be heard from upstairs, the view of the empty Forman basement fades to black at "one."

'That '90s Show' Brings the Gang Back

The only thing we know for sure is that most of the original cast is set to appear on That '90s Show to some degree, except for Danny Masterson (we won't get into why here, but follow the link if you're curious). Otherwise, Netflix has been pretty quiet on what the OG characters have been up to in the last 15 years, so that information has been gleaned from the trailer for the show. Red and Kitty are still in their home, with Red still the surly grump doling out "dumbass," and sweet, kind, chipper Kitty thrilled to have kids in the home again (even picking up Doritos, Fritos, Tostitos and any other -itos she can think of for them). Eric and Donna are happily married, seemingly living in Chicago, and have one daughter, the aforementioned Leia (and yes, named after the Star Wars heroine). Kelso and Jackie are married (meaning Jackie's relationship with Fez ended at some point) and have a son, Jay (Mace Coronel), who is around the same age as Leia. Kelso is wearing a suit, so likely has an office job of some sort, and it's assumed that Jackie is now a stepmother to Betsy, Kelso's daughter. Fez owns a successful chain of hair salons, Chez Fez, and is seen cutting Kitty's hair in the trailer, but telling corny jokes to clients and rocking the '80s hairstyle... in the '90s... proves that he hasn't really changed all that much. Bob Pinciotti and Tommy Chong's lovable stoner Leo are also around, and presumably Hyde's fate will be addressed in some fashion over the course of the show.

'That '90s Show' Saves the Legacy of 'That '70s Show'

The trailer can only show so much, of course, so fans will undoubtedly be tuning in to find out the specifics on the new status quo. What the show's trailer makes abundantly clear is that lessons were learned from the twin fiascoes of Season 8 and That '80s Show. By bringing back all the characters that fans grew to love over the course of the original series, it immediately rectifies the odd decision to have none of the characters return in That '80s Show. By confirming that the relationships built over the first seven seasons are intact, it takes away the bitter taste left by Season 8's push for Fez and Jackie, "Fezkie," and Donna and Randy, "Dandy" or "Ranonna," to be things. In doing so, it allows the OG cast to gracefully pass the mantle of the show to its new cast, as easily as they once passed weed around The Circle.