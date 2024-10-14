Throughout its eight-season run, That '70s Show had a number of themed episodes, from Season 1's Star Wars themed episode to Season 3's black-and-white parody of Reefer Madness. The show's second Halloween special, "Too Old to Trick or Treat, Too Young to Die," is one of its silliest and most creative, parodying the films of the great Alfred Hitchcock, namely Vertigo, Rear Window, The Birds, North by Northwest, and Psycho. It opens with the gang watching a Hitchcock Halloween movie marathon in Eric's (Topher Grace) basement, when Kelso (Ashton Kutcher) ponders how fun it would be if they were all in a Hitchcock movie without knowing it, and the episode proceeds to turn into a ridiculous spoof of some of his most notable films. Those who aren't familiar with Hitchcock's work will still get a kick out of the episode's self-aware, campy humor, but Hitchcock fans will find this amalgamation of Hitchcockisms a particularly funny and a creative take on the Halloween episode.

"Too Old to Trick or Treat, Too Young to Die" Mainly Parodies 'Vertigo' and 'Rear Window'

That '70s Show's second Halloween special recreates a handful of Hitchcock’s films within the context of 1970s Wisconsin suburbia, mainly drawing from Vertigo and Rear Window. Beginning with Vertigo, Eric finds himself afflicted with the titular affliction when he almost falls off the neighbor's roof after chasing Fez (Wilmer Valderrama), who runs off with Eric's bouncy ball. Hanging from the gutters like John (Jimmy Stewart), Fez tries to help him up, but loses his balance, falling dramatically to the ground. Since the height he fell from was simply that of a one-story house, he injures his foot, leaving him wheelchair bound. It's here that Eric and Fez's Hitchcock-inspired storylines diverge, with Fez spying on Donna's (Laura Prepon) house à la Rear Window, and Eric trying to combat his vertigo and make up with Donna.

That '70s Show certainly wasn't the first sitcom to pay homage to Rear Window, but does so by playing into the episode's Halloween theme. As Fez and Hyde (Danny Masterson) spy on Donna's house through Eric's bedroom window, they spot her father, Bob (Don Stark) lugging a few large trash bags through the house and later spot him wearing an apron covered in guts while holding a large kitchen knife. Since Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) mentioned she hadn't seen Midge (Tanya Roberts) in a couple of days, Hyde and Fez conclude that Bob must have murdered her, but later find out he was just carving a jack-o-lantern and taking out the trash.

"Too Old to Trick or Treat, Too Young to Die" also does its own take on The Birds when Kitty is asked to feed her neighbor’s birds. After an eerie first encounter, she passes the task on to Laurie (Lisa Robin Kelly) – who serves as the episode’s Hitchcock blonde – who gets pooped on by one of the birds. She runs home to shower, only to find Kelso showering in her bathroom, so she attacks him in a gender-swapped recreation of Psycho's iconic shower scene, with Laurie's red shampoo spilling to resemble blood going down the shower drain.

"Too Old to Trick or Treat, Too Young to Die" Is 'That '70’s Show' at Its Silliest

The episode's self-aware and self-referential humor is established early on when Kelso imagines the gang is in a Hitchcock film without realizing it, and each cast member turns to the camera in faux shock. Later, when Red (Kurtwood Smith) is watching North by Northwest, Kelso spoils the movie for him and then embarks on his own North by Northwest-inspired subplot. He, too, is chased down by a plane, but this one is a remote-controlled model plane operated by a vindictive paperboy who mistakenly thinks Kelso is part of the Forman family.

This particular Halloween special works so well because it incorporates the silly humor that defines That '70s Show into some of the most influential horror/thriller films that aren't meant to be particularly funny. Younger audiences watching Hitchcock movies for the first time may find the acting overly melodramatic compared to what we see in movies today, and the now outdated effects of a film like The Birds are now more laughable than scary. By leaning into these unintentionally funny aspects of the Hitchcock thriller, "Too Old to Trick or Treat, Too Young to Die" pays homage to the Master of Suspense in increasingly absurd and hilarious ways, and definitely goes down as one of the best themed episodes of That '70s Show.

