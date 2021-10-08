Hello, Wisconsin! Over 20 years after the hit Fox sitcom That '70s Show began its run, we're about to see the continuation of the Forman family story. That '90s Show has been ordered by Netflix as the official spinoff to the iconic period comedy, featuring the return of some of our favorite faces from down the street in Point Place, Wisconsin.

The show marks the return of That '70s Show series regulars Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty Forman, who will watch over their granddaughter — and Eric and Donna's daughter — Leia Forman, for the summer of 1995.

It's constructed as a multi-cam sitcom, much like its predecessor, and has That '70s Show alum Gregg Mettler as the showrunner this time around with the original series creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner writing and executive producing alongside their daughter Lindsey Turner. Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner will also executive produce under the Carsey-Werner Company.

It looks to be a direct continuation of where we left off with the original Point Place crew, but it's unconfirmed yet whether more of the original cast will pop up. With the appearance of Eric and Donna's daughter, a cameo or two from Topher Grace and Laura Prepon feels inevitable. Rupp and Smith seem to be filling much of the same role as they did in the original show, acting as the strict, overprotective duo trying to keep their granddaughter safe in a changing world.

That '70s Show first hit the small screen back in 1998 with a lineup of future stars including Grace and Prepon alongside Mila Kunis, Danny Masterson, Ashton Kutcher, and Wilmer Valderrama. The adult side of the cast featured Rupp, Smith, Don Stark, Tonya Roberts, and Tommy Chong.

That '90s Show is currently set for ten episodes on Netflix. We'll have more here on Collider as more is revealed about this spinoff to a teen sitcom classic. Here's the official synopsis from Netflix:

Hello, Wisconsin! It’s 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs and rock ’n roll never dies, it just changes clothes.

