The Big Picture That '70s Show episode, "A New Hope," humorously explores the impact of Star Wars on characters' lives.

Eric's Star Wars fandom plays a pivotal role in character development and relationships in the episode.

The show effectively captures the essence of the 1970s Star Wars craze with historical specificity.

While the late 1990s saw the debut of many sitcoms about adolescent life, That ‘70s Show was unique because of its setting and cultural references. The series engaged with the social, cultural, and economic changes that the United States experienced during the 1970s, yet told a story about teenagers coming to grips with their maturation that was universally relatable. That ‘70s Show was certainly geared toward younger audiences who could relate to the characters, but that didn’t mean it didn’t contain nostalgic references to the past. In one of its greatest episodes, That ‘70s Show explored the impact of the release of Star Wars: Episode IV- A New Hope in the episode titled, “A New Hope.”

The release of “A New Hope” couldn’t have been better timed, as the episode aired only two months before Star Wars: Episode I- The Phantom Menace was scheduled to hit theaters. Audiences had Star Wars on their minds already, but That ‘70s Show managed to go deeper than most parodies ever attempted to. “A New Hope” examined the birth of the Star Wars phenomenon by showing how the film’s themes related to the core cast of That ‘70s Show characters. With its clever Star Wars references and strong character development, “A New Hope” ranks as one of the strongest episodes of That ‘70s Show’s entire run.

That '70s Show A comedy revolving around a group of teenage friends, their mishaps, and their coming of age, set in 1970s Wisconsin. Release Date August 23, 1998 Creator Mark Brazill, Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner Cast Mila Kunis , Mark Brazill , Laura Prepon Wilmer Valderrama , Debra Jo Rupp , Kurtwood Smith , Don Stark , Tommy Chong Main Genre Comedy Seasons 8

“A New Hope” Is One of the Funniest ‘That ‘70s Show’ Episodes

Although early episodes of That '70s Show's first season took time to map out its central character arcs, “A New Hope” picked up with the gang after they had already been established as friends. Eric (Topher Grace), Hyde (Danny Masterson), Kelso (Ashton Kutcher), and Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) are enticed by the Star Wars marketing machine, and are all blown away when they score tickets to a sold out screening. While Kelso becomes completely obsessed with the film, Eric’s attention turns elsewhere when he finds that his wealthy classmate, David Milbank (Scott Whyte), is flirting with his girlfriend, Donna (Laura Prepon). Because Eric feels that he can’t contend with David’s privilege and charisma, he begins to look to Luke Skywalker for inspiration.

The series had snuck in references to films like Psycho and The Omen in the past, but That ‘70s Show went all out in its Star Wars tribute. The episode explores how truly seismic Star Wars was upon its initial release; although Eric often feels that his parents, Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp), don’t understand what he’s passionate about, he can’t help but get giddy when detailing what the final trench run on the Death Star looks like. Eric’s appreciation for the franchise would become one of the most defining attributes of his character. In fact, it’s revealed that Eric’s Star Wars fandom is something that he passed along to his daughter during the first season of the sequel series, That ‘90s Show.

Although it’s fun to see the toys and costumes that the film spurred, That ‘70s Show also addresses how Star Wars reached multiple generations. Eric, Kelso, Hyde, and Fez are all inspired by the notion that a teenager like Luke could come from a humble background and turn into a galactic hero; the inspirational quality of Mark Hamill’s performance speaks to them, as they all face anxieties about what their life will look like after graduation. Despite their initial skepticism of Eric’s new favorite film, Red and Kitty also find themselves impressed when they finally attend a Star Wars screening.

“A New Hope” Was an Important ‘That ‘70s Show’ Character Episode

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The references are tailor-made for Star Wars fans, but “A New Hope” also serves as a critical episode within Eric and Donnas’ relationship. Eric has always distinguished himself by being gentle and kind, but he learns through his interactions with Daniel that he'll occasionally have to step up for the people he cares about, which is shown in a hilarious dream sequence where Eric imagines himself as Luke and the other That ‘70s Show cast members take on different Star Wars roles. As funny as it is to see Fez and Jackie (Mila Kunis) as bickering stormtroopers, the sequence builds up to an exciting moment where Eric hits Daniel in the face.

While his romance with Donna has become a critical storyline throughout the show’s run, Eric also becomes closer to Red in “A New Hope.” He discovers that Red has been particularly hard on him recently because the plant that he works at is shutting down soon, meaning that he might be out of a job in the near future. It’s a rare moment of vulnerability, as Red tends to hide his feelings so that he can be a mentor to Eric. Fittingly, Red is imagined as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the dream sequence, giving Eric the sort of advice that is befitting of a Jedi Master.

‘That ‘70s Show’ Captured the ‘Star Wars’ Craze

Close

That ‘70s Show’s historical specificity distinguished it from other comedy shows, as the 1977 setting allowed “A New Hope” to explore the pure exhilaration that Star Wars caused for its viewers at the time of its original release. While it's hard not to get cynical when considering the franchise’s checkered history, That ‘70s Show celebrated a pureness in Star Wars fandom, and the message about how the franchise brings characters together is more timely now than ever before.

Compared to other Star Wars parodies in Family Guy and Robot Chicken, That ‘70s Show doesn’t risk being too niche with its references. Hardcore Star Wars obsessives may appreciate the recreation of iconic lines, but this episode still tells a universally funny story that isn’t too “inside baseball” for non-fans.

That ‘70s Show is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

Watch on Peacock