Ashton Kutcher is in touch with his roots and more than happy to celebrate them. In a recent chat with Variety, while promoting his upcoming role in B.J. Novak’s Vengeance, the actor revealed his feelings on returning to a certain basement in the fictional town of Point Place, Wisconsin and meeting up with co-stars from almost two decades in the past. Of course the role we’re talking about is the one that launched not only him, but the rest of his cast mates into stardom during the eight season run of That ‘70s Show. And, while Kutcher and the show’s other famous alumni, including Topher Grace and Laura Prepon, have the series to thank for their big break, Kutcher owes it a little more gratitude as it introduced him to his future wife, Mila Kunis.

With these two facts combined, Kutcher knew that he and Kunis had to return to the set for the reimagining of Netflix’s That ‘90s Show, something he refers to as “nostalgic” and “pretty bizarre,” as it turns out that it was primarily the same crew members behind the original series who were working on the reboot. He says that the decision to reprise their roles as Michael Kelso (Kutcher) and Jackie Burkhart (Kunis) were something that they needed to toss over, quickly realizing that they were “only in the position that we’re in because of that show.” The couple ultimately decided to sign on for a few days of shooting, something that Kutcher delighted in as “so random and fun.”

We now know that he and Kunis were on set for only one week, which may give us more of an idea as to how much we can expect to see their characters on the upcoming series. With a lot of the original cast returning, (Grace, Prepon, and Wilmer Valderrama will also be appearing) it’s been up in the air as to how much or how little screen time each one will get.

RELATED: Wilmer Valderrama Shares Image of His 'That '90s Show' Script

The new series will tell the story of Eric Forman (Grace) and Donna Pinciotti’s (Prepon) daughter, Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), spending her summer in Point Place with her grandparents, Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp). There, she’ll meet some local kids and get into the same trouble the original gang did all those years ago. Along with Haverda, the series will be bringing in some new characters to be played by Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos.

As of right now, no release date for That ‘90s Show has been set, but stay tuned to Collider for more information on what promises to be a nostalgic reboot of an old classic.