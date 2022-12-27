For those of us excited to return to Point Place, Wisconsin when That '90s Show premieres on Netflix on January 19, we know no trip to the Forman basement would be complete without a couple of the Formans themselves. For the new series, That '70s Show stars Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp reprise their roles as Red and Kitty Forman, who in the new series have their teenage grandaughter Leia (Callie Haverda) come spend the summer with them. Before they know it, the empty nesters once again have their basement full with an ecclectic gang of Point Place teenagers.

To celebrate the new series, Netflix has released a behind-the-scenes video, "Interview From the Hair Chair" where Rupp and Smith get dolled up in 1995 style and reflect on returning to play Red and Kitty, and what it was like reuniting with their old cast mates. A very emotional Rupp called it a gift to see all the "kids" return for the new show, the kids in question being original series stars Topher Grace (Eric Forman), Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart), Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso), Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti), and Wilmer Valderrama (Fez).

The pair also had nothing but praise for their new, young castmates, with Rupp saying that she "instantly loved them," and Smith suggesting that despite his grumbling, Red might actually enjoy having a house full of teenagers again. The behind the scenes video is also filled with a lot of fun moments, like Rupp and Smith joking around like an old married couple, and also includes a first look at Prepon in the director's chair.

Image via Netflix

Among the legacy stars returning for That '90s Show, fans. can also expect to see Don Stark and Tommy Chong reprise their roles as Bob and Leo. As for the new cast, in addition to Haverda, the series will star Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen, Maxwell Donovan as Nate, Mace Coronel as Jay Kelso, Reyn Doi as Ozzie, Sam Morelos as Nikki, and Andrea Anders as Gwen and Nate's mom Sherri.

That '90s Show premieres on January 19. Check out the behind the scenes clip and the official synopsis below: