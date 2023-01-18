It wasn't that long ago that audiences fell in love with That '70s Show. Watching the antics of Eric, Kelso, Hyde, Donna, Fez, and Jackie was a laugh riot. And the beloved Kitty and Red Foreman wrangling the stoner kids out of trouble warmed hearts. Now, there's a new gang in Point Place. Viewers of That '90s Show will be reliving their favorite decade vicariously through Eric Forman's daughter, Leia Forman, and her new Wisconsin friends.

The show follows Leia as she leaves her home in Chicago for the Summer to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, in Point Place, Wisconsin. She aims to get a taste of the same adventures her parents had as teenagers in their hometown. The nostalgia in this show will cover all the bases and, of course, cloud the basement with you-know-what. The spinoff premiers on January 19, 2023, on Netflix and has been much anticipated. With some of the old crew guest starring in familiar roles and a whole new squad of young rebels, Collider has put together a cast and character guide so you know who's who in the sitcom spinoff.

Callie Haverda as Leia Forman

Callie Haverda of The Lost Husband plays Eric and Donna's daughter, Leia Forman. Like her father, Leia's not exactly one of the cool kids, but that changes in her coming-of-age story. Her new Point Place friends help her discover her hidden rebel and come out of her shell. Although a late bloomer, Leia fits right in with her new neighborhood gang and creates an unforgettable Summer with them.

Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty Forman

Debra Jo Rupp reprises her role as the lovable Kitty Forman. Who doesn't love Kitty? She's the mom that always has her kids' backs with a fresh batch of baked goods at the ready. Kitty's excited for the house to be filled with that chaotic teenage energy again and finds that she really vibes with the '90s kids. Audiences might not expect to hear that high-pitched strain in Kitty's voice anymore as she's relaxed quite a bit in the new series but the new kids can still get her all worked up. Debra Jo Rupp is perhaps most famous for her role as Kitty, but she's also appeared in This is Us, WandaVision, and The Ranch.

Kurtwood Smith as Red Forman

Kurtwood Smith returns as Red Forman, once the stern father and now a stern grandfather, still threatening to put his foot in a kid's behind. He's not so happy about his home being filled with a new generation of troublemakers, but this time around, audiences might not take him so seriously. The spinoff's trailer seems to show a Red that is a little softer in his game than he was in the '70s but that will likely change as the story progresses. Kurtwood Smith has also appeared in The Ranch alongside Debra Jo Rupp and Ashton Kutcher, as well as in 2022's Firestarter, F is for Family, and RoboCop (1987).

Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen Runck

Ashley Aufderheide plays Gwen, the literal girl-next-door. She lives in Donna's old house and becomes Leia's first friend in Point Place. She's a riot girl, a hardcore '90s feminist, and is Leia's introduction to all things cool. Gwen is the Hyde of the gang, so viewers can definitely expect her to shake things up and get Leia to question the world as she knows it. Aufderheide has previously had roles in Infinitely Polar Bear, Going in Style, and Four Kids and It.

Mace Coronel as Jay Kelso

Leia might be the newest kid on the block, but she isn't the only member of the neighborhood squad with a connection to the 70s gang. Mace Coronel portrays Jay, Jackie and Kelso's heartbreaker of a son. The apple doesn't fall too far from the tree, and That '90s Show wouldn't be complete without a girl-chasing Kelso. Jay is best friends with Nate, Gwen's brother. Audiences should expect plenty of shenanigans from these two. Mace Coronel is known for the Nickelodeon show Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, as well as The Bold and The Beautiful, and Colin in Black & White.

Reyn Doi as Ozzie

Reyn Doi, who's had many appearances on screen from S.W.A.T. to Nickelodeon's Side Hustle, plays Ozzie. Ozzie might be "the gay best friend", but the cultural aspect of his character is not as stereotyped as Fez. Though he does provide comic relief much like Fez did for the original show, his deadpan, snarky comedy is more along the lines of what we loved from Donna.

Sam Morelos as Nikki

Sam Morelos is newer to the small screen, making her television debut in the spinoff. She plays Nikki, a less abrasive Jackie. Her boyfriend is Gwen's brother, Nate, who she bosses around but cares for deeply. They have a Jackie and Kelso romance but a lot less volatile. Nikki is a bit of a left turn from Jackie, being smart and driven but also independent, with ambitions of becoming a doctor.

Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate Runck

Maxwell Acee Donovan from Disney's Gabby Duran & the Unsittables is Nate, Gwen's brother and thus Leia's neighbor. Nate is also a bit like Kelso and is best friends with Jay. He's a sweet, not-so-bright jock who is absolutely in love with his girlfriend Nikki. He will be seen getting into all sorts of trouble with Jay, bickering with his sister, and sucking up to his girlfriend.

Andrea Anders as Sherri

Andrea Anders plays Sherri, Gwen and Nate's mom. She's a little unsteady on her feet with a touch of whimsy, but she's a mom through and through. She might remind viewers of a more energetic version of Donna's mom. Andrea Anders' most recent projects include Spirited, The Conners, Ted Lasso, and Cruel Summer.

Topher Grace as Eric Forman and Laura Prepon as Donna

Topher Grace is back once again as Eric Forman. Between That '70s Show and That '90s Show, viewers have seen him on the big screen in movies like Predators and BlacKkKlansman. He currently appears in the show Home Economics as Tom. His character Eric was always a bit squirrely, being the geek of the group. He's still geeky (naming his child after a Star Wars character), but he's a geeky dad now and still with Donna. Laura Prepon also returns as Donna, who is married to Eric and a doting mother to Leia. She may only be seen in guest appearances, like dropping off Leia in Point Place for the Summer, but fans wouldn't miss her return no matter how brief. Besides That '70s Show, Laura Prepon is most known for her role as Alex in Netflix's Orange is the New Black.

Ashton Kutcher as Kelso and Mila Kunis as Jackie

Another returning veteran is Mila Kunis as Jackie. She's with Michael Kelso again and is the mother of Jay Kelso. In photo stills of the new series, Jackie looks a bit more put together with her partner Kelso and seems to have grown into a much more stable adult than her teen self. That said, Jackie's still Jackie, after all. Mila Kunis is no stranger to comedy, having had starring roles in Bad Moms, Family Guy, Ted, and Date Night. Ashton Kutcher is also back as Kelso, the lovable doofus from the parent series. He's now a grown-up and a dad, but that probably won't stop him from participating in a few stunts in the spinoff. He and Jackie had a tumultuous run in That '70s Show, but they look relatively happy now. Ashton Kutcher is well-known for many films and shows, including The Ranch, What Happens in Vegas, and Guess Who.

Wilmer Valderrama as Fez

From foreign exchange student to Point Place staple, Wilmer Valderrama's character Fez was a bit questionable. The stereotypes surrounding his character were notes of a different time, but this new series may be woke enough to come at Fez from a more respectful angle. Wilmer Valderrama had a hit MTV show for a while, Yo Mama, and he voiced Agustín in Encanto. He currently plays Nick Torres in NCIS.

A whole new batch of rebellious teens is taking over Point Place, Wisconsin in this nostalgic, '90s-themed show. Check out That '90s Show on Netflix starting January 19, 2023.