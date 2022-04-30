One of the most exciting Netflix series on the horizon is The 90s Show — a series that will be continuing the popular 2000s sitcom That 70s Show. While we have known for a while that Kurtwood Smith (Red Forman) and Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty Forman) would be returning for the series, now fans can rejoice as almost all the stars of That 70s Show are set to return for the sequel series.

Netflix announced that Topher Grace (Eric Forman), Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart), Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso), Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti), and Wilmer Valderrama (Fez) will each make guest appearances in the sequel series. Unsurprisingly, Danny Masterson (Hyde) will not be involved in the series as he stands trial for multiple cases of sexual assault. This news while exciting, is not terribly surprising, as this new series will follow Callie Haverda’s Leia Foreman who is the daughter of Eric and Donna. The story will see Leia visiting her grandparents for the summer as she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids.

The original That 70s Show was this carefree and fun comedy that lovingly captured the spirit of its era and its infectious cast made every episode just a delight to watch. Whether it was the hilariously bizarre relationship Eric shared with his father or the many romances that were the emotional backbone of the series, this was a story that captured the hearts of many viewers during its eight-season run.

The show also started the careers of so many of its stars including Grace, Kunis, and Kutcher. Grace has since starred in more than a few popular films like Spider-Man 3, BlacKkKlansman, and Predators, and he currently has a hit new sitcom Home Economics on ABC. Kunis on the other hand has starred in Family Guy, Black Swan, Ted, and Bad Moms while Kutcher has been in films like No Strings Attached and Jobs. It is going to be fun to see these five actors return to the roles that made most of their careers and reunite after so many years away. The original series may have ended in 2006, but it has lived on through reruns thanks to the wonderful chemistry of its great cast and the hilarious writing.

Along with the returning cast members and Haverda, the series will also star Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos. With many of the key players from That 70s show returning, even in their guest capacity, this series looks to recapture the nostalgic magic of the original.

There is no release date for this ten-episode multi-camera comedy yet, but we will probably get more information about that soon. While we anxiously wait for more news on That 90s Show, you have plenty of time to binge That 70s Show which is available to rent or purchase on Amazon Prime, though it's possible Netflix could acquire the rights before the spinoff airs.

