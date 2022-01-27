The coming-of-age stoner-comedy tv series That '70s Show is getting a spin-off. Netflix announced That '90s Show in early October amid the current cultural fascination with '90s nostalgia. Like That '70s Show, the new series will be produced by the Carsey-Werner Company, along with That '70s Show creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner returning to write with their daughter Lindsey Turner.

Hopes are that this team will give the show the same cozy feeling as its predecessor, making the new series nostalgic for two reasons. There’s been a lot of early excitement already, so we’ve put together a complete guide to everything we know about That '90s Show so far.

What Will That '90s Show be About?

Set in 1995, That '90s Show is said to focus on Leia Forman, daughter of Eric Forman and Donna Pincioti, along with her grandparents, Red and Kitty. The show will be a continuation of the '70s themed series that will follow Leia and her friends in what we expect to see as a '90s take on the basement hangout, high school drama, first loves, and the classic “circle”. Of paprika. Green paprika.

Here’s the official synopsis provided in the series announcement:

“Hello, Wisconsin! It’s 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs and rock ’n roll never dies, it just changes clothes.”

How did That '70s Show End?

In the 7th season of That '70s Show, Eric left Point Place after graduating high school and the pressures of adult life set in. Unable to afford college and in a manic state, Eric ends up leaving his life-long sweetheart Donna waiting at the altar on their wedding day. He then decides to pursue a teaching career and sets off to Africa, leaving his friends, family, and Vista Cruiser behind.

In Season 8, Ashton Kutcher’s character Kelso was next to leave the small town. After accepting a new job as security for the Playboy Club, he departed for Chicago so that he could be closer to his daughter Betsy.

Following a messy breakup with Hyde, Jackie unexpectedly falls in love with Fez, leaving audiences to assume that they end up together after years of oddly flirtatious arguing.

A newly single Donna explores a relationship with Randy. Hired to work at Hyde’s record shop, Randy was added as Eric’s replacement in the 8th and final season. Randy was greatly disliked by audiences and did not play much of a part in the final episodes.

Since Eric and Donna have a daughter, we can assume they got back together after that fateful New Years' kiss in the 200th and final episode of the show. But if That '90s Show is about Leia and her grandparents, then what happened to Eric and Donna? This creates more questions we hope the spinoff will answer.

Fans of the original show are wondering if they will see a similar group dynamic with a '90s twist. We can't wait to start guessing who’s the Eric and who’s the Kelso, while the Jackie of the group tells the Donna “As if!” and the Hyde of the group blares “Smells Like Teen Spirit” through a boom-box.

Where Will That '90s Show Take Place?

“Hello Wisconsin!”

Like its parent show, the new series will take place in Wisconsin, though we don’t yet know if Kitty and Red will reside in the same Forman family home located in the fictional small town of Point Place. We do hope to see Leia walk in her parents' footsteps to the good old Forman basement, Point Place High, and popular after school hangout The Hub, where many french fry fights took place and beloved stand up comedian Mitch Hedberg delivered deadpan lines from behind the counter.

The small town “where nothing ever happens” was a catalyst for the original gang to sneak out and adventure, defying their parents as they grew into adults. Point Place would create a great opportunity for Leia and her friends to venture out to punk rock clubs and hip hop shows on their own and maybe revisit her parents' graffiti on the water tower where Eric first proposed (and was consequently made to wear the stupid helmet).

What Will That '90s Show Look Like?

If the new show takes place in the old Forman household, we are curious to see what the home would look like with a '90s update. We wouldn’t mind hearing a “Hey there, hi there, ho there!” from Bob Pinciotti, who moved out to Florida in Season 8, but with his house sold, we wonder who the new obnoxious and lovable neighbors will be and if we will see another quintessential girl-next-door situation this decade. From huge home computers to chia pets, it’ll be interesting to see what Red and Kitty make of the new household items, technology and decor.

That '70s Show episodes celebrated and mocked the fashion and music fads of its namesake years. With characters clad in bell bottoms and chukka boots attending roller disco and rock shows, the one thing we know will carry over from the '70s to the '90s is Star Wars. Leia, being named after the princess character of her father's favorite film from 1977, may end up seeing The Phantom Menace released in 1999. Additionally, we can expect this new show to tackle cultural, musical and fashion landmarks of the 1990s, such as the rise of hip-hop culture and grunge, heroine chic, and boy bands, as well as throwback, cringe-worthy phrases such as “talk to the hand”, “da bomb”, and “wassup!”

Will The Cast Of That '70s Show Make An Appearance?

Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp will reprise their roles as Red and Kitty Forman, as well as taking on roles behind the screen as executive producers. While no other original characters are confirmed to return there are some we don't expect to see in the spin-off.

Wilmer Valderama stated in a 2017 interview that “Fez will never happen again.” While Fez himself might not return, we do hope to learn the fate of him and Jackie’s relationship.

Steven Hyde, an intelligent but conspiracy theory-obsessed tough guy from a broken home, is not likely to make a return. In the final season of That '70s Show, Hyde breaks up with Jackie after seeing Kelso in her hotel room wearing nothing but a towel and assuming that she was cheating on him. Jackie swears that nothing happened but Hyde storms out, only to return sometime later from a spontaneous trip to Las Vegas with a wife - a stripper by the name of Samantha - who is soon to leave him for another man. Well, her other husband.

The series ends with Hyde taking ownership of the record store and celebrating with his dad and Leo, the head in the clouds (of smoke) aging hippie portrayed by Tommy Chong. While Danny Masterson’s character was described as “a born trouble maker” the actor himself is currently awaiting trial following a barrage of assault claims. If we don’t see Hyde on screen, we expect to learn more about where this character ended up as he became such an important part of the Forman family.

Whether or not any other original cast members return, we expect the loose ends of their stories to be addressed through dialogue in the upcoming production.

When Will That '90s Show Be Released?

Netflix has yet to reveal the release date for the highly anticipated series but the streaming service has confirmed that it will start with an order of ten episodes.

No information on filming has been shared yet as audiences anxiously await a trailer to get a peek into Leia’s world and for that we’ll be glued to the screen like Kelso to the fridge. Until then we will just be sitting here smoking Candy Land. I mean playing Candy Smoke. I mean…

If you’re looking to rewatch the original series before That '90s Show is released, you might be out of luck. After That '70s Show was taken off of Netflix in September of 2020, it was never picked up to stream by another service. If you’re looking to find out how you can watch That '70s Show we’ve got you covered. Read on here for more information.

