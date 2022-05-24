That ‘90s Show has announced the return of (in our humble opinion) the most important character from the original series. Tommy Chong’s Leo will indeed be blessing us with more stoner based deep thoughts and ponderings in the follow-up series to the beloved That ‘70s Show. Chong’s character reprisal is the latest in a slew of announcements centered around the return of several top billed cast members from the original series.

We know so far that Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp will star in the production with guest appearances from our favorite teenagers-turned-adults, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Wilmer Valderrama. New to the franchise actors will include Ashley Aufderheide, Callie Haverda, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos. The multi-camera series will take place where it all began: Point Place, Wisconsin. This time, it’s 1995 and Eric (Grace) and Donna’s (Prepon) teenage daughter, Leia Forman (Haverda) is visiting her grandparents, Red (Smith) and Kitty (Rupp) for the summer. As Leia makes friends with the local kids, hijinks ensue over a total of 10-episodes.

As for Chong, he’s known for portraying the ever-high Leo who owned the Foto Hut where he worked alongside Hyde (Danny Masterson). A character shrouded in mystery, audiences eventually found out that Leo was a war hero turned hippie after riding home with a group of pot smoking musicians following his career in the Army. Known for his perfect comedic timing and stories that seemingly go nowhere, it’ll be great to see Leo back in action in the show’s follow up.

A legend in his own right, Chong’s career spans over 60 years. Both a musician and an actor, Chong’s name is best known for his projects alongside his creative partner, Cheech Marin for their work as the duo Cheech and Chong. Together the two would become synonymous with the hippie culture, particularly when tied to cannabis, and would fall into fame through their stand-up comedy, musical albums, and feature films which saw the two in comedic situations centered around the counterculture movements. Never one to hold the cards too close to his chest, Chong revealed the return of Leo during a sit down chat with The Dark Mark Show where he said,

I don’t know if I’m supposed to be talking about it or not. I really don’t give a s--- to tell you the truth. I’ve got a big mouth. That’s what I’m known for… I’m back as Leo.

Whether Chong was to release that tidbit of information stands to be seen, but adding his name to That ‘90s Show is going to be one more way to draw in the original show’s crowd and older generations to binge the Netflix project. With the guest star reveals now popping up left and right, we’re getting more and more excited for further news to be revealed. Stay tuned to Collider for any and all updates, including the series’ premiere date.

