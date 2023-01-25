Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of That '90s Show.There is always a fear with comedy revivals that a show returning after being off the air for many years will fail to capture the same magic that it once had. Not only do times change and audiences’ tastes evolve, but it can be hard for showrunners to meet multiple generations of prospective viewers. On one hand, they have to satisfy returning fans who are excited to see their favorite characters on screen again; on the other hand, they must build in a new generation of viewers who may or may not have even watched the original. It’s a difficult balance to strike that not every reboot can pull off, but That ‘90s Show has successfully found a way to reintroduce its legacy characters.

That ‘70s Show was a popular sitcom that ran from 1998 to 2006. It follows the young characters Eric Forman (Topher Grace), Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon), Michael Kelso (Ashton Kutcher), and Jackie Burkhart (Mila Kunis) as they grow up in Point Place, Wisconsin. That ‘90s Show, as the title suggests, moves the timeline two decades into the future. Eric’s parents Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) still live in the same house from the original series, and agree to watch over Eric’s daughter Leia (Callie Haverda) for the summer. Leia finds her own community of friends when she meets her new, teenage neighbors Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide), Ozzie (Reyn Doi), Nikki (Sam Morelos), Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovan), and Michael Kelso’s son Jay (Mace Coronel).

Despite Leia and Jay’s connections to the original cast members, That ‘90s Show functions entirely as its own series. It’s not weighed down by excessive callbacks to That ‘70s Show, even if fans of the original may pick up on more than a few returning running jokes and have their hearts warmed by all the familiar locations. “Nostalgia” is often a dirty word when it comes to reboots and reimaginings, as no one wants to see their favorite original characters return for nothing more than glorified cameos. However, That ‘90s Show has found a clever way to invite back its legacy characters in a way that is consistent with their original depictions without closing off the story to those who haven’t seen the original. As a result, it’s able to function as both a satisfying extension and a great place to begin.

The First Episode of 'That '90s Show' Is a Perfect Reintroduction

The first episode, “That ‘90s Pilot,” reintroduces Eric and Donna, who have managed to stay relatively similar in their years of marriage following the end of That ‘70s Show. There’s a history of bickering, rivalries, and in-jokes that is suggested through their interactions, but their dialogue isn’t exclusively composed of reminiscing on returning to their old stomping grounds in Point Place. Rather, they have more pressing concerns on their hands; Leia is interested in abandoning her summer plans to stay at camp with her father, and now wants to stay with her grandparents.

This was an exciting way to take Eric and Donna in a more mature direction; they have to let go of Leia, and put their faith in her in the way that the viewers would have to have faith in the new cast. Perhaps first-time watchers wouldn’t pick on the importance of Eric and Donna once again sitting in the exact same place where they had their first kiss, but nonetheless, it’s a charming moment. Similarly, whether you are hearing it for the first or hundredth time, hearing Red call his son a dumbass is never not going to be funny.

Red and Kitty are the only two characters from the original series that have main roles in the series, and it’s a completely appropriate continuation. They’re serving the same purpose as guardians of a group of rowdy kids, and refreshingly their attitudes and personalities haven’t changed much. There are a few references to Eric and Donna’s misadventures, but for the most part, Red and Kitty find enough about Leia’s new companions to occupy their time. It’s nice to see them retain their dynamic from the end of That ‘70s Show, but their charms work for first-time viewers too.

Many Other Original Cast Members Return in Fun Cameos

Considering that the show was brought to life by many of the original showrunners, it’s unsurprising that many other cast members return for featured cameos. The other characters expressly connected to one of the series’ leads are Kelso and Jackie, who seem to be having another marital crisis as they introduce their son to Red and Kitty. Kelso and Jackie exit the plot fairly quickly in a hilarious nod to their never ending arguments on That ‘70s Show; it’s again a consistent aspect of their characterization that gives a reason for them to make only a brief appearance.

Some of the other side characters return for brief gags that aren’t tied to exposition. Fez, the quirky foreign exchange student whose awkwardness was mocked in high school, has now become a top hair stylist in the area. It’s not just empty nostalgia; Fez is involved in a fun storyline when he begins dating Sherri (Andrea Anders), Gwen and Nate's mother. It’s fun to see someone as troubled as Sherri get involved in this illustrious affair, even if younger viewers won’t pick up on how radically different Fez is now from his goofy teenage self.

In some cases, the haphazard nature of a character introduction is the best way to maintain consistency. One of the fan-favorite recurring characters in the original series was Leo (Tommy Chong), the absent-minded stoner whose backstory seems to change every time he tells it. The fact that Leo doesn’t really remember Kitty and Red or pick up on any of their callbacks is perhaps the only thing that fans would have expected from him.

That ‘90s Show opens the door for other characters to return and the original series’ leads to stop in once more, but its focus is on establishing a new set of characters that provide the same charm. Those who loved the original series may appreciate getting to check in on these beloved characters, but they might be even more impressed to see that That ‘90s Show has been able to launch a new group dynamic that fulfills the same function.

