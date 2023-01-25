If you’re like us, you’ve always wanted to step into Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red Forman’s (Kurtwood Smith) home and walk down the stairs into the basement. And now, in a new behind-the-scenes featurette, you can! Several of the leading members of Netflix’s sequel series, That ‘90s Show, lead viewers on a tour that not only shows off the revamped decor of Red and Kitty’s home but also explains how the series blends the classic vibes from That ‘70s Show with its followup.

Taking us right to the heart of it, we’re welcomed into the basement by Callie Haverda and Maxwell Acee Donovan who play Leia Forman and Nate Runck, respectively. The duo explains that the ‘70s furniture that could be seen in Red and Kitty’s living room during the original series has made its way down to the basement to replace the worn-out digs that Eric (Topher Grace) and his pals lounged in all those years ago. Included in the retro collection are the yellow couch and Red’s green chair.

Moving things outside, we hit the pavement and hear from Mace Coronel and Sam Morelos who play Jay Kelso and Nikki, respectively. The duo walks us through some of the iconic moments that have happened in the Forman’s driveway and gives a behind-the-scenes look at the numerous lights hovering above that control the time of day on set, something not seen by those of us tuning in from home. While the show is filmed in a multi-camera style in front of an audience, it’s easy to forget as the cameras and actors effortlessly blend one set into the next.

One of the most enjoyable things about watching the sequel series has been the way production was able to bring in the nostalgia of the ‘90s. In the next bit, Ashley Aufderheide who stars as Gwen shows off her Riot grrrl bedroom complete with a Bikini Kill poster and a stacked closet. Tying it all together with a tour of the living room is Reyn Doi who plays Ozzie. The actor highlights some of the memorable scenes that have taken place in the Forman’s den and even points out Easter eggs hidden in the background.

Hitting Netflix on January 19, That ‘90s Show transported audiences back to the Forman’s residence in Point Place, Wisconsin, and introduced us to a brand-new set of teens. The show centers around Haverda’s Leia, who is the daughter of Eric and Donna (Laura Prepon). The trio is visiting Kitty and Red for the Fourth of July when Leia hits it off with a local circle of friends. After talking her parents into allowing her to stay for the summer, she and the ragtag group get into all the mischief we would expect from a follow-up series. Adding in cameos by original cast members including Grace, Prepon, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Wilmer Valderrama, Don Stark, and Tommy Chong, the revamped series pays homage to the hit that came before it.

Embark on the tour with the main cast of That ‘90s Show below.