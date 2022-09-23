With the holiday season quickly approaching, we have our eyes set on another sort of family gathering courtesy of the cast and crew behind Netflix’s upcoming That ‘70s Show spinoff, That ‘90s Show. A continuation of the hit series that took its final bow over 15 years ago, fans of the original production have been excited to kick off our shoes at the door of Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty Forman’s (Debra Jo Rupp) house and head down to the basement to … take in the festivities with our favorite group of Point Place Wisconsiners since the reboot was announced last fall.

As it would turn out, the fandom aren’t the only ones looking to the show’s return as a family reunion that we’d actually want to attend. During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, series star Topher Grace revealed that his return to filming left him with the feeling of “going home for Christmas to see your whole family.”

Continuing on, Grace said,

It was a gift. They are all such amazing, amazing people who are so influential in my life and who I became. To be able to go back and not just hang out with them together, which was so much fun, but then to be able to work with them… it was great.

If that doesn’t bring tears to your eyes, then we’re sorry to inform you that you may be dead inside! Grace isn’t the only one in recent days to make our hearts explode with love and excitement for That ‘90s Show, as fellow returning stars Ashton Kutcher and Tommy Chong shared similar sentiments about rejoining in that familiar circle.

Along with Grace, Kutcher, Chong, Smith, and Rupp, the returning cast is set to include Mila Kunis, Laura Prepon, and Wilmer Valderrama. Bringing the youthful exuberance will be a newbie cast made up of Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos.

The new series will center on Eric (Grace) and Donna’s (Prepon) daughter, Leia (Haverda) who’s moving in with her grandparents, Red (Smith) and Kitty (Rupp) for the summer. It’s back in that familiar house in Point Place, Wisconsin that hijinks will occur for the teenager and a local group of friends she meets during her visit. We don’t know about you, but we can’t wait to see how Red puts up with the grunge scene, or his thoughts on Vanilla Ice.

As of right now, That ‘90s Show hasn’t announced a release date. While we’re still waiting for that news, Grace is keeping us on the edge of our seats with anticipation as he noted at the end of his interview that he “can’t wait for people to see it.” If you’re itching to get your Grace fix, but haven’t checked out his work on ABC’s Home Economics, we implore you to give it a go. You can see a trailer below for the series that just kicked off its third season.