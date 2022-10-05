Many of us are counting down the days until we can head back to Point Place, Wisconsin and join some new and old faces in the basement of Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty Forman’s (Debra Jo Rupp) house when That ‘90s Show hits Netflix. The occasion marks the return of many cast members from That ‘70s Show including Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Topher Grace, Wilmer Valderrama, and Laura Prepon who are making their way back after the original series bowed out 16 years ago.

As luck would have it, not only did the series launch the careers of its leading stars, but it also sparked a romance between Kunis and Kutcher. The two would end up tying the knot in 2015, and it turns out their That ‘70s Show characters also traded vows sometime after the series ended, something that Kunis recently said she disagreed with. One may think that their real life nuptials made it all the easier for the two to slip back into character, but during an interview with Today, Kunis revealed that wasn’t exactly the case.

The actress, who was also chatting about her upcoming role in the Netflix drama Luckiest Girl Alive, referred to returning to that setting and working opposite her now husband as the most nerve-racking scene work she’s ever done. Breaking that moment down, the Black Swan actress said “It was so weird to look at him and not be like, ‘Why are you doing that funny face?’” adding that it was just as strange for Kutcher, who was also struggling with keeping his character up opposite his wife.

Along with the odd feelings about returning to their roles all these years later, Kunis added that in general, it was strange to once again be in “the same house” and “the same basement” from almost two decades ago. She also said that part of that “very, very weird” feeling came from the fact that they were just kids when the show originally aired. In fact, Kunis was just 15 years old during the show’s debut season, so as she puts it, the feeling of returning to those surroundings and being “old and married and [having] children” was “like being in [The] Twilight Zone.”

With many of us holding onto memories of growing up with the group of pals on That ‘70s Show, the reboot is sure to give us many of the same feelings that Kunis experienced, both of nostalgia and feeling old. The new series will center around Eric (Grace) and Donna’s (Prepon) daughter, Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) as she moves into her grandparents, Red and Kitty’s home for the summer. It’s there that she’ll make friends with local kids and hijinks will ensue.

As of right now, That ‘90s Show hasn’t received a release date, but stay tuned to Collider for updates. You can check out a trailer for Kunis’ next project, Luckiest Girl Alive, below.