That ‘70s Show star Laura Prepon won’t just be on-screen during the upcoming Netflix spinoff That ‘90s Show. The actress revealed on Instagram that she has been charged to direct episodes of the new series, which is set to premiere on January 19. Netflix recently released a full trailer for the new series, teasing both familiar faces and new ones headed to Point Place.

Among the series’ new batch of teenagers, the trailer also highlights special guest appearances from several beloved That ‘70s Show characters, including Prepon’s Donna, Topher Grace’s Eric Forman,Mila Kunis’ Jackie Burkhart Ashton Kutcher’s Michael Kelso, and Wilmer Valderrama’s Fez. Further, Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith signed on again as Eric’s parents, Kitty and Red Forman, and they’ll be front and center during the 10-episode season.

Although Prepon won’t have a starring role as she did on That ‘70s Show, she spent some time behind the camera, though as of now it's unknown how many episodes of the series she has directed. “So excited for the #That90sShow team!” Prepon wrote on Twitter. “You’ll love this next generation & of course @debrajorupp & @therealkurtwoodsmith are amazing! Thrilled to not only step into Donna’s shoes again (I’ve missed her!) but also to direct episodes, as well.” That ‘90s Show is not Prepon’s first stint as a director as she is credited for directing three episodes of Orange Is the New Black, and the 2011 TV movie Neighbros.

The spinoff comes 17 years after the conclusion of That ‘70s Show, a comedy that followed the lives of six teenagers growing up in Point Place, Wisconsin, in the 1970s. Working with the same idea, That 90s Show will explore what it was like for six young adults coming of age in the 1990s. Staples of the original eight-season television series will remain a focal point as well, including the water tower, the Forman’s house, and most notably, their basement. The show centers on as Donna and Eric’s daughter, Leia (Callie Haverda), Jackie and Kelso’s son, Jay (Mace Coronel), siblings Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide) and Nate (Maxwell Donovan), Nate’s girlfriend Nikki (Sam Morelos) and their friend Ozzie (Reyn Doi). The trailer also revealed two more appearances from That ‘70s Show alumni, Tommy Chong’s Leo and Don Stark’s Bob Pinciotti.

Netflix’s That ‘90s Show’s first season will premiere on January 19. Check out the trailer below: