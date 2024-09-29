That '90s Show Part 3 dropped a major clue about Laurie Forman's (Lisa Robin Kelly/Christina Moore) whereabouts — and it wasn't very promising. Daughter to Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp), and bane of her brother Eric's (Topher Grace) existence, Laurie was a recurring character throughout That '70s Show and tended to wreak havoc wherever she went. From dating Kelso (Ashton Kutcher) and marrying Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) to bullying Eric, Laurie existed mostly as an antagonist in That '70s Show.

That '90s Show has made a habit of reintroducing characters from its predecessor's original cast and, so far, not every member of the main cast has returned. Laurie has been mentioned twice in the reboot's first two seasons — in "Dirty Double Booker" and "Baby-Baby-Baby" — but as one of the most anticipated returning cast members, she's yet to make an appearance on-screen. Part 3's "Life is a Highway" provides a third piece of valuable information on what Laurie has been up to for the last 16 years, and the fate of Point Place's favorite bottle-blonde may (or may not) surprise you.

Laurie Could Be in Jail — or on the Run — in ‘That ’90s Show’

Laura Prepon's turn as a director on That '90s Show gave viewers a ton of hidden throwbacks to the That '70s Show, but it was Kitty who dropped the juiciest Easter egg of the season. In Episode 5, “Life is a Highway,” Kitty abruptly reveals that Laurie apparently robbed a K-Mart with a pastor “for no apparent reason.” Kitty and Red both look equally ashamed by this development, and it's the most explicit information viewers have received regarding Laurie's life so far. Given that Kitty and Red know about it, it’s very likely that Laurie was apprehended and punished following the robbery — which means that Laurie might currently be doing some hard time.

Another explanation could be that Laurie and her pastor friend are currently on the run following the robbery, since Kitty doesn't elaborate on what Laurie is currently up to, jail or otherwise. The identity of the pastor remains unknown, but Laurie did attempt to seduce a pastor — Pastor Dave (Kevin McDonald), in fact — in the Season 2 episode "Holy Crap!", so perhaps the two linked up sometime in the last decade. Whether Laurie is serving time or Bonnie and Clyde-ing her way across the Midwest, either situation would explain the character’s absence from all three seasons of That ‘90s Show, and the fact that she's rarely been mentioned (every family has a relative they don’t talk about, right?)

Laurie’s Fate in ‘That ’90s Show’ Makes Sense, but Will She Ever Return?

Though shocking, That '90s Show's explanation for Laurie's absence ultimately makes sense. Laurie was always characterized as someone who was willing to break the rules to get what she wanted, so the idea of her being incarcerated (or fleeing the authorities) isn’t a huge stretch of the imagination. But what does this new development mean for Laurie's potential return to Point Place?

It's clear the last 16 years haven't been kind to Laurie, and given That '90s Show only goes out of its way to remind viewers of Laurie's general delinquency, this could be the show's way of wrapping up the character. Following Lisa Robin Kelly's exit from That '70s Show, Christina Moore was recast as Laurie in the show's sixth season, and Laurie only appeared in a handful of episodes before the Season 7 finale. Putting Laurie in jail or having her otherwise indisposed might be the cleanest way for That '90s Show to brush the character under the rug, if that is their intention. Whether or not this will be confirmed, we don’t know — Christina Moore has not commented on whether she will appear on That ‘90s Show — but it’s a satisfying explanation for now.

That '90s Show is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

