Actress Mila Kunis has revealed she thinks her character from That '70s Show ended up with the wrong guy in Netflix’s upcoming spin-off, That '90s Show. Kunis, who is reprising her role of Jackie from the original American sitcom first released in 1998, says she disagrees with her character’s romantic pairing, believing she should’ve ended up with Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) instead.

Kunis doesn’t believe that her character, Jackie, should have ended up with Kelso, who is played by her real-life husband, Ashton Kutcher. In an interview with Access Hollywood, which Entertainment Weekly has shared, Kunis has admitted that she doesn’t think the couple’s youthful romance would have lasted for the long-haul as portrayed in the Netflix series. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn’t have been,” Kunis revealed. “You know what, I called B.S. I was like, ‘My character would be with Fez.’ I think that I ended up with Wilmer’s character. And I was like, ‘Why are you and I together?’” She then went on to further explain that it wouldn’t have worked with Kutcher’s character because “he was married when ‘70s ended, to Shannon Elizabeth’s character, I think.”

Kunis’ thoughts on her character’s marriage to Kelso are based on the events of the original show, however, she has acknowledged the show is “very cute” and is still something everyone should watch. “Now we’re like twenty years—no, sixteen years later, whatever it is, and now we’re married with a kid. And I was like, ‘I don’t know about this one,’” Kunis said, referring to the unlikeliness of her character’s choice of husband in the new series in comparison to how the original series left off. In the final season of the original series, Kelso ends up with Elizabeth’s character Brooke. The couple had a child together, leaving Kelso to move from Wisconsin to Chicago to be with his new family. Whilst he and Jackie both admitted they loved each other, they also acknowledged they had growing up to do. With Jackie’s former partner, Kunis has given the spin-off her approval nonetheless, adding, “Anyone who has ever watched or loved That ‘70s Show will be really happy with it.”

It may have been inevitable that Kunis’ character ended up with her first love. Jackie dated both Fez (Valderrama) and Hyde (Danny Masterson) in the original series. Whilst Valderrama will also be reprising his role in the spin-off, it appears that Masterson will not return due to legal troubles.

A release date for That ‘90s Show has not yet been released, but production on the spin-off came to an end in July this year. The new series will follow Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon) Forman—both of whom will reprise their former roles—as she visits her grandparents in Point Place for the summer. Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp will also return to the show as Leia’s paternal grandparents, Red and Kitty Forman.

Whilst That ’90s Show currently does not have a release date, That ’70s Show is currently streaming on Peacock.