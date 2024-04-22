The Big Picture Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher will not be returning for Season 2 of That '90s Show , according to Kunis.

, according to Kunis. Season 1 introduced original stars and new characters, setting up potential storylines for Season 2.

With Kunis and Kutcher out, fans can expect fewer original star cameos and a focus on characters like Fez and Leia.

Mila Kunis says that she and Ashton Kutcher’s time of hanging out down the street has officially come to an end as the couple won’t be doing the same old thing and returning for Season 2 of That ‘90s Show. The Black Swan star spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the possibility that she and her husband and co-star, Kutcher, could pop back in for another guest appearance on the Netflix series’ upcoming second season. Making it as blunt as possible, Kunis said, “No. I mean, we did our thing and they introduced our son in the show.” While we’ll all still be alright, the boost of cameo performances from original That ‘70s Show stars including Kunis, Kutcher, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, and more certainly helped rake in fans of the original series who were eager to see how their favorite characters were faring in a new decade.

The first season of Netflix’s rebooted sequel series starred Callie Haverda as Leia Forman, the daughter of Eric (Grace) and Donna Forman (Prepon) who’s about to embark on an exciting and eye-opening summer in Point Place, Wisconsin with her grandparents, Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp). Most of the action takes place in the Forman’s house, in the same kitschy living room and smoke-filled basement where Eric and his pals hung out in the original series which ran for an uber-successful eight seasons in the late 90s and early 2000s.

Away from her friends back home, Leia has no trouble meeting the neighborhood hoodlums which include Michael Kelso (Kutcher) and Jackie Burkhart’s (Kunis) son, Jay Kelso (Mace Coronel), Gwen Runck (Ashley Aufderheide), Ozzie (Reyn Doi), Nate Runck (Maxwell Acee Donovan), and Nikki (Sam Morelos). Also joining the Season 1 cast in recurring capacities were familiar faces like Wilmer Valderrama’s Fez and Tommy Chong’s Leo.

What Will Happen In Season 2 Of ‘That ‘90s Show’?

Close

It’s been more than a year since Netflix announced its plans to move forward with a second season of That ‘90s Show, revealing a 16-episode arc as opposed to the first season’s 10. Since then, not much has been shared by the streamer, with the possibility that last year’s strikes had a hand in slowing down the production time. As for what we can expect, because we now know that Kunis and Kutcher don’t plan to be involved, there’s a chance that there will be fewer cameos from the original stars but because Valderrama’s Fez played a bigger part than the others in Season 1, we’re expecting more of his story to play out. As for the newcomers, the first season left audiences on a cliffhanger as the budding relationship between Leia and Jay came to an abrupt end, something that will definitely be talked about in Season 2.

For right now, you can get caught up on the first season of That ‘90s Show now streaming on Netflix and read everything there is to know about Season 2 in our handy guide.

That '90s Show Release Date January 19, 2023 Cast Kurtwood Smith , Debra Jo Rupp , Callie Haverda , Ashley Aufderheide , Mace Coronel , Reyn Doi , Sam Morelos , Maxwell Acee Donovan Main Genre Comedy Seasons 2 Studio Netflix

Watch On Netflix