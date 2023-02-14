Set 20 years after That 70s Show, Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon) return to Point Place, Wisconsin, with their daughter Leia (Callie Haverda) for a Fourth of July visit. While Eric dreams of taking his daughter to space camp, she convinces her parents to let her stay with Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red (Kurtwood Smith) for the summer. With new friends and new trouble to get into, the series follows Leia on her first summer of independence.

To some millennials, you could never recapture the magic of That '70s Show. Rebooting the series was met with skepticism, but when That '90s Show premiered in January, it was generally well-received. Producers of the series were able to create a great cast dynamic and likable characters that made the original such a hit.

7 Jay Kelso

You couldn't reboot That 70s Show without a Kelso. Jay (Mace Coronel) is the son of Michael (Aston Kucher) and Jackie (Mila Kunis), who shares his father's looks and upbeat nature and his mother's ability to play the relationship game. Though he projects the role of the "cool guy," he has a lot more emotional intelligence and practicality than he lets on.

Jay falls for Leia and, after failing to gain the upper hand with his new love interest, he makes it clear that he wants more than a casual hookup. He is eager to prove himself to Kitty and Red despite their reluctance to let their granddaughter date a Kelso. Though he's known as a player, he is a lot more responsible and looks out for the people he cares for.

6 Nate Runck

Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovan) is the son of the Formans' new neighbor, Sherri Runck (Andrea Anders), and the half-brother of Leia's new best friend, Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide). He spends most of the series connected at the hip to his longtime girlfriend, Nikki (Sam Morelos). His identity is wrapped up in his status as a jock and his relationships with Nikki and Jay.

Later in the series, Nate finds himself insecure in his relationship with Nikki, worried she will leave him behind. With his future with Nikki up in the air, Nate's need for something stable causes him to have a moment with Leia, one that will surely be explored in a second season. The moment in question comes out of left field and has poor implications for his relationship with Nikki.

5 Sherri Runck

The Formans' new neighbor Sherri is the single mom of both Nate and Gwen. She finds being an adult hard and never seems to make the right choices. She starts the series as a serial monogamist but decides to focus on herself. She enters the Formans' home regularly unannounced and is seen taking their food and using their shower.

Sherri is the kind of character That 70s Show Red would have hated. However, Red has softened over the past 20 years, and what starts out antagonistic becomes a pretty endearing relationship. Though Sherri acknowledges that Red is not her father, he teaches her how to ride a bike, in a sweet, albeit comical, moment in the series.

4 Nikki

Nikki is bright and focused, but despite sitcom stereotypes really knows how to have a good time. Confident and goofy, she is often the third wheel for Nate and Jay's bro time but loves Nate and is perpetually glued to him. She is the more practical one of the group and is focused on the future with big plans.

At first, she doesn't care to form relationships with anyone else, but as she opens herself to friendships, she is shown to be very kind. She helps Kitty to update her resume for nursing school, despite Red's reluctance and bonds with Gwen, taking killer Glamour Shots with her at the mall. Though Nate is worried about their future, she is self-assured and loving enough not to promise him a relationship in a future that is unwritten.

3 Ozzie

One of That 90s Show's most surprising characters is Reyn Doi's Ozzie. Originally meant to be a counterpart to Fez, Doi has made the character his own. His one-liners and quips transcend the time period and bring a much-needed modern and diverse perspective to a series that could rely on jokes about block phones and raves.

In the episode "Step by Step," Ozzie helps Kitty set up a new computer with the intention of coming out to her. He loses his nerve, worried she will not accept him, but comes out to her anyway. She hugs him and tells him his trust makes her feel special. It is one of the series' genuinely heartwarming scenes and proof that Ozzie is not there for jokes but can also deliver meaningful moments.

2 Gwen

When Leia first sees Gwen, she is rocking out to Alanis Morrisette in her bedroom. Though Leia is peeking through her bedroom window at the time, Gwen invites her in, and the girls become instant friends. She is always there to reassure her new friend that they will always be friends and to boost her confidence.

Gwen is the feminist "riot grrrl" voice of the show. Her loyalty and kindness towards Leia tempers her edge and chaos. Fans hope to see more of her in Season 2.

1 Leia Forman

Leia is the perfect mix of what made Eric and Donna lovable in the original series. She shares Eric's dorky naivety and Donna's feistiness. She is sweet and neurotic but surprises audiences with her ability to manipulate, even if it does get her in trouble.

Leia is still figuring out what she wants. Her ideals often get in the way of reality, and after going back to Chicago for the school year, it will be interesting to see how she matures the following summer if she returns to Point Place.

