Everything is all alright over at Netflix, where the That ‘70s Show sequel series, That ‘90s Show, has found its way to the streamer’s Top 10 lineup. Having just dropped the second half of its sophomore season, the show continues to draw in viewership numbers and bring its core audience back for more. Serving as a spin-off of the beloved TV production of the late ‘90s and early aughts, That ‘90s Show picks up with a set of new faces getting into shenanigans in Point Place, Wisconsin, while some characters of yesteryear swing by to instill some of life’s most important lessons.

The first season of That ‘90s Show introduced audiences to Callie Haverda’s Leia Forman, the daughter of the original show’s primary couple, Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna Forman (Laura Prepon). She’s just arrived at the home of her grandparents, Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red Forman’s (Kurtwood Smith), for the summer in the small town of Point Place, Wisconsin, and almost immediately begins to make friends with the local teens. Included in her new group of pals is Jay Kelso (Mace Coronel), who we learn is the son of Jackie Burkhart (Mila Kunis) and Michael Kelso (Ashton Kutcher), Gwen Runck (Ashley Aufderheide) and her half-brother, Nate Runck (Maxwell Acee Donovan), Nate’s girlfriend, Nikki Velasco (Sam Morelos), and their friend, Ozzie Takada (Reyn Doi).

During their first summer together, the gang gets into all sorts of trouble with most of their plans formulating in Red and Kitty’s basement, just like the older generation did in That ‘70s Show. Romances blossomed and withered as we went into Season 2, which picks up a year later with Leia returning for her summer break. With the second batch of episodes out now, Leia’s second summer plays out with another successful season in the books for That ‘90s Show.

‘That ‘90s Show’ Blends Nostalgia With Something New

Close

The folks behind That ‘90s Show landed the plane perfectly during the freshman season when they brought in a cast full of new faces but connected them to the characters we all fell in love with more than 20 years ago. Through cameo appearances from the likes of Grace, Kunis, Kutcher, and more, the first series blended into the next seamlessly. Meanwhile, keeping Smith and Rupp on as Red and Kitty, respectively, adds a level of familiarity as a baseline. Season 2 has also brought Prepon back as Donna, while guest appearances have included That ‘70s Show alum Don Stark as well as icons of the decade like Seth Green, Kevin Smith, and Jason Mewes.

Head over to Netflix to hang out with your best group of pals as That ‘90s Show is now streaming.

That '90s Show (2023) 7 10 Now it's 1995, Leia Forman is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place, WI, kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Release Date January 19, 2023 Cast Kurtwood Smith , Debra Jo Rupp , Callie Haverda , Ashley Aufderheide , Mace Coronel , Reyn Doi , Sam Morelos , Maxwell Acee Donovan Main Genre Sitcom Seasons 1

Watch On Netflix