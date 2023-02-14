Over the years, many popular TV shows diverged into sequels. Some of the shows that garnered spinoffs include the beloved Cheers and the iconic Breaking Bad. Alongside the popular ones, there have also been sequels that were not so successful, like the recent Gossip Girl revival that got canceled and the much older The Golden Girls continuation titled The Golden Palace, which only lasted one season.

The latest show to receive a sequel is That '70s Show, which has received much buzz in the days since its release on January 19. While every revival runs the risk of being unsuccessful, not recreating the nostalgia of its predecessor for fans, there are always those spinoffs that are just as good, or in some cases, better.

1 'That '90s Show' (2023-)

Image via Netflix

Twenty years after the last episode of That '70s Show, the sequel focuses on Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna's (Laura Prepon) teenage daughter Leia (Callie Haverda) spending the summer with her grandparents, the iconic Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red Forman (Kurtwood Smith). That '90s Show follows her summer in Point Place, where she makes friends, including a boy named Jay (Mace Coronel), the son of Michael (Ashton Kutcher) and Jackie Kelso (Mila Kunis).

Reminiscent of her parents, the new gang spends a lot of time in Forman's iconic basement. So far, fans of the beloved original series have given the new show good reviews, finding that it's nostalgic enough to appease their craving for the old show, which ran from 1998 to 2006. With so many original cast members returning to the sequel, there's a lot to love.

2 'Will & Grace' (2017-2020)

Image via NBC

Picking up eleven years after it left off, the Will & Grace revival was added onto the original series that ran from 1998 to 2006 as the last three seasons of the same show. It followed the infamous characters Will (Eric McCormack) and Grace (Debra Messing) living together again after both going through divorces. Much like many people have experienced after ending long relationships, the dating scene is not the same as it was when they were last single, and hilarious antics ensue as they and their good friends Jack (Sean Hayes) and Karen (Megan Mullally) navigate the single life in their forties.

Just as beloved as when the show originally aired, the sequel received primarily good ratings and reviews and was able to come to its natural conclusion rather than being canceled prematurely. This ensemble comedy was always a hilarious classic; its return only solidified that.

3 'Night Court' (2023-)

Image via NBC

A new revival released this year is Night Court, a sequel to the original series that ran from 1984 to 1992. Produced by John Larroquette, who also returns in his role of the grouchy public defender Dan Fielding, the show provides enough nostalgia mixed with its modern, fresh take to potentially hold up against other TV revivals like it.

With an ensemble cast that feels like a new spin on its original characters, along with the funny, optimistic new judge Abby Stone played by Melissa Rauch, this show could potentially become a hit. It has received good reviews and garnered the highest debut comedy ratings for NBC in years.

4 'Frasier' (1993-2004)

The notable and highly-popular spinoff of Cheers which ran from 1982 to 1993, Frasier follows the titular character Dr. Frasier Crane, a therapist, as he relocates to Seattle and begins a radio talk show to help people with their problems on a grander scale. However, behind the scenes, Frasier is dealing with many problems, including his brother, father, and just about everyone he knows.

Running for eleven seasons, just like its predecessor, and picking up the same year Cheers ended, this show was highly successful and is still a beloved show to this day that benefits from syndication regularly. This is one of the sequels that were just as successful as its source, if not more. In fact, it's so successful that there is a Frasier reboot in the works.

5 'The Conners' (2018-)

Image via ABC

A spinoff of the original same-name Roseanne sequel that was canceled, The Conners has succeeded in making a name for itself as it has been running for five seasons since its premiere. A continuation of the series that ran from 1988 to 1997, the show follows the Conner family as they move on from the death of their matriarch, seeing everybody aging and moving on with their lives in the best ways they can, trying to succeed in their own goals and endeavors.

With the return of hilarious original cast members like John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, and Lecy Goranson, along with clever new additions such as Jay R. Ferguson, who starred in the critically-acclaimed show Mad Men, the show has created a perfect, honest continuation of its source.

6 'Better Call Saul' (2015-2022)

A prequel spinoff set six years before the events of the legendary show Breaking Bad that ran from 2008 to 2013, the series Better Call Saul focuses on the character Saul Goodman's (Bob Odenkirk) life as an attorney when he was still going by his real name Jimmy McGill. He represents low-income clients and often finds his ambitions in direct conflict with his morals, but he persists as he tries to make a name for himself, working with private eye Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks), who can seemingly fix any problem.

With the series running for six seasons and developing a cult-following much like its predecessor, Better Call Saul is one of the most successful TV spinoffs of all time. Each season received high ratings, and the show overall garnered critical acclaim, with a total of 46 Emmy nominations.

7 'The Jeffersons' (1975-1985)

Image via CBS

An All in the Family spinoff, The Jeffersons focuses on married couple Louise and George Jefferson, who is moving from Queens on up to the East Side into an expensive high-rise building, as the theme song proudly proclaims. The show is about the titular Black American couple achieving upward mobility and how their lives change because of it. Throughout the series, Louise often reminds her husband not to let their newfound wealth get to his head.

This sequel ran for 11 seasons and garnered much popularity among viewers, with fans of the show still raving about it and singing the iconic theme song in the present day. As it is one of the longest-running sitcoms in television history, alongside shows like Happy Days, it's safe to say that this spinoff was more than successful.

8 'Wednesday' (2022-)

Image via Netflix

An expansion of the beloved Addams Family universe, Wednesday follows the titular character, played by Jenna Ortega, on her journey to Nevermore Academy, where her parents first met and where she will hopefully, for once, fit in among her outcast peers. Among a variety of different monsters and magical beings, Wednesday realizes that she inherited her mother's psychic abilities when she begins to see visions about the nefarious events taking place at Nevermore.

Finally beginning to feel at home, the young Addams wants to protect the school from those who wish to wreak havoc. With appearances from her parents Gomez (Luis Guzmán) and Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones), as well as Uncle Fester (Fred Armisen), Thing (Victor Dorobantu), and Lurch (George Burcea), this revival provided all the nostalgia that fans needed and has already been renewed for another season.

9 'A Different World' (1987-1993)

A sequel to The Cosby Show that ran from 1984 to 1992, A Different World followed the beloved Denise Huxtable (Lisa Bonet) at a fictional historically Black college named Hillman College during its first season. Eventually, it veered off to focus solely on other Black students who attended this fictional college for the rest of its run.

Even with the departure of Lisa Bonet's character due to her pregnancy, the show continued for a full six seasons. Perhaps a first of its kind at the time, the show focused solely on the lives of young Black students at historically Black universities and colleges, which is ultimately what led to its success and longevity.

10 'Star Trek: Picard' (2020-)

Image via Paramount+

The eighth Star Trek series in the official Star Trek universe, Star Trek: Picard focuses on the retired admiral Jean-Luc Picard, played by the talented Patrick Stewart, as he is trying to move forward twenty years after he last appeared on-screen. The series mostly centers on this character and how he is coping with his grief over Lieutenant Commander Data and Romulus and handling the effects of his old age.

LeVar Burton also reprises his role as Geordi La Forge in the franchise for this series, which many fans are excited about. Ending with its third season, the show has been a success with good reviews among fans and even broke streaming records on CBS All Access.

