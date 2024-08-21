The Big Picture Part 2 of That '90s Show delves into unresolved relationships, leading to a dramatic fallout among the friends.

Leia and Jay's relationship thrives, while Nate and Nikki deal with jealousy and hookups, adding to the drama.

The rest of the gang gets the spotlight in Part 2, showcasing their personal storylines and challenges alongside the main characters.

Buckle up, cheeseheads: Part 2 of That '90s Show has already hit Netflix, and Part 3 is just days away. The That '70s Show reboot, which follows the misadventures of Eric Foreman (Topher Grace) and Donna Pinciotti's (Laura Prepon) teenage daughter Leia (Callie Haverda) and her gang of friends, picks back up in the summer of 1996. Part 2 features a dizzying number of guest stars, musical numbers, and '90s nostalgia, and leaves viewers with the same warm fuzzy feeling Part 1 previously provided. The return to Point Place, Wisconsin couldn't have come at a better time, so sit back and relax: here's everything you need to know before That '90s Show Part 3 drops on Netflix.

That '90s Show (2023) 7 10 Now it's 1995, Leia Forman is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place, WI, kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Release Date January 19, 2023 Cast Kurtwood Smith , Debra Jo Rupp , Callie Haverda , Ashley Aufderheide , Mace Coronel , Reyn Doi , Sam Morelos , Maxwell Acee Donovan Main Genre Sitcom Seasons 1

'That '90s Show' Part 2 Solves the Leia and Nate Problem

The summer barely kicks off before That '90s Show brings up the cliffhanger Part 1 left viewers on: Leia and Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovan) shared an almost-kiss before Leia returned to Chicago, and both Jay (Mace Coronel) and Nikki (Sam Morelos) still know nothing about it, leaving the gang trapped in a web of lies. Leia and Nate both agree to tell their partners, but Leia gets cold feet after Nate leaves a voicemail for Nikki explaining what happened. Leia is able to delete the message off Nikki's voicemail, but accidentally spills the beans when Ozzie (Reyn Doi) is on the air with a local radio station, broadcasting their almost-infidelity to the entire Point Place area — Jay and Nikki included.

Both parties are pissed, but Jay can't stay mad at Nate for long. Leia and Jay even forgive each other pretty quickly, agreeing to start on a clean slate after Leia apologizes for the almost-kiss and Jay apologizes for breaking up and making up with Leia before she left Point Place last summer. It's Nikki and Nate who deal with the biggest fallout: after realizing their relationship has changed, Nate tells Nikki he wishes he had kissed Leia so that Nikki would have broken up with him and the two do break up, to the rest of the gang's surprise.

Jay and Leia Thrive While Nate and Nikki Compete in 'That '90s Show'

Image via Netflix

Part 1 of That '90s Show revolves around Leia and Jay's relationship, and all its related drama, but Part 2 sees the couple in a pretty solid place. Jay attempts to tell Leia he loves her for the first time and is derailed by a series of "exes" he previously said he loved, but eventually is able to convince Leia that the feelings he has for her are genuine. The couple also decide that they're ready to have sex for the first time, which quite literally (briefly) hospitalizes Red (Kurtwood Smith) with heart palpitations after overhearing their conversation.

Related This Disney Channel 65-Episode Rule Killed Your Favorite Shows Disney Channel cancelled their most iconic shows because of this ridiculous policy.

Part 2 passes the drama baton from Leia and Jay to Nikki and Nate, who spend their time attempting to get over their break-up by making each other as jealous as possible — until they don't. After spending a bonfire night attempting to each get as many phone numbers as possible, Nikki and Nate end up hooking up in Nate's van. They decide to continue seeing each other in secret, resulting in a pregnancy scare for Nikki, which makes the couple even more confused about their feelings for each other. Later, Nate watches Nikki sing a ballad at a party, and it's implied he still has feelings for her.

'That '90s Show' Gives the Gang Their Spotlight

Close

Not to be forgotten, the rest of the gang is really given their flowers in Part 2. Fan-favorite Ozzie quips away as usual, attempts to win Spice Girls tickets, and experiences heartbreak for the first time when his French-Canadian boyfriend, Etienne, breaks up with him over the phone after promising to visit Point Place. Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide) starts a relationship with an Abercrombie & Fitch employee and, in an uncharacteristically serious moment for That '90s Show, experiences racial profiling (not for the first time) and explains to her mother, Sherri (Andrea Anders), what it feels like to be a black woman in '90s Wisconsin.

Donna spends a few days in Point Place and fends off Kitty's (Debra Jo Rupp) attempt to move her and Eric back to Wisconsin. Donna's father, Bob (Don Stark), returns to Point Place, permanently this time, having moved in across the street to keep an eye on Leia and keep Red company. Outside of her relationship with Jay, Leia does a brief stint as a Hot Topic employee with Gwen, and receives driving lessons from her grandparents (all three of them), which only turns out semi-disastrous.

Kitty and Red Spice Things Up in 'That '90s Show'

Image via Netflix

With Kitty working as a high school nurse and Red firmly ensconced in the thrilling world of model trains, Part 2 of That '90s Show puts the 40-year couple in a bit of a romantic rut — pointed out by Ozzie, who scampers after dropping this bomb on the Foremans. Kitty sprains her ankle and becomes jealous when the ladies of the neighborhood bring Red casseroles and cook for him in an attempt to seduce him (in Kitty's eyes at least), which injects a bit of a spark back into the relationship. Capitalizing on this spark, and with a renewed lease on life after his hospitalization, Red surprises Kitty with tickets to Paris and the two plan their romantic trip to the City of Light.

At the airport (which features an already-dated Matt Rife cameo), Kitty tries to convince Red to get on the plane, but it's revealed that Red has a hidden fear of flying. Red insists he can't go, but after some gentle coaxing (read: threatening) from Kitty, Red decides to face his fears for his relationship's sake. The two do end up leaving for Paris, which is fortunate for Leia and the gang because things have gotten out of control back at the Foreman house.

'That '90s Show' Part 2 Leaves Audiences on Another Cliffhanger

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Leia takes advantage of her grandparents' trip to Paris and, after Ozzie tricks Bob into leaving for the evening, throws a party for the gang. The other kids from the gang's school hear about the party, and it quickly devolves into a full-blown rager, which Leia has Jay and Nate attempt to break up. The party seems to go off without a hitch but, moments before Part 2 ends, a car is driven through the Foremans' kitchen wall — by no less than '90s icons Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes of Jay and Silent Bob fame. Leia and the gang (and Bob) are horrified, and with Kitty and Red only gone for two weeks, it seems like the gang is pretty screwed. How will the Foremans react to this latest development, and whose ass will Red put his foot in first?

Parts 1 and 2 of That '90s Show are available to stream on Netflix. Part 3 of That '90s Show hits Netflix on August 22.

WATCH ON NETFLIX