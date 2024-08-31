Look out Point Place, some familiar faces are back in town. Parts 1 through 3 of That '90s Show have brought back a whole host of characters from its original cast, both main and recurring, and it doesn't look like they're slowing down yet. Part 3 has continued the series' tradition of bringing back former recurring characters, from iconic lovable stoner Leo (Tommy Chong) to Fez's landlord Fenton (Jim Rash), this time reintroducing a memorable character who disappeared without a trace: Earl Arthur (Bob Clendenin). The bumbling former colleague of Red's (Kurtwood Smith), and consistent thorn in the Forman patriarch's side, has been absent since Season 3 of That '70s Show, but recently made his That '90s Show debut in Part 3's seventh episode "Are You Gonna Go My Way." This begs the question: where did Earl run off to, and have the '90s been any kinder to him?

What Happened to Earl in 'That '70s Show'?

Earl's brief tenure on That '70s Show as a dim-witted slacker made him the perfect foil for Red, the opposite of a slacker and certainly not dim-witted, leading the two to cross paths more than once. Viewers are first introduced to Earl in Season 2's "Red Fired Up" as a Price Mart employee under Red's command, a role he surely does not thrive in. Red fires Earl for constantly showing up late to work (and maybe for not respecting him enough to switch up his excuse once in a while), after insulting and berating him so often that Earl was branded the "new Eric."

Things don't really pick up for Earl from then on. A few episodes later, in "Roller Disco," he tries to sue Red for wrongful termination but has his case dismissed after — wait for it — arriving a characteristic hour and a half late to the meeting between his lawyer and Red. Earl then returns in Season 3's "Radio Daze," this time as a fry cook at Eric's (Topher Grace) former job, Fatso Burger. Unfortunately, the hits (and Red) just keep coming for Earl, as Red complains about a hamburger that turns out to have been prepared by none other than Earl. He's unceremoniously fired, again, and this is the last appearance Earl makes in That '70s Show.

Earl Returns, Not Quite Triumphantly, in 'That '90s Show'

That '90s Show reintroduces Earl in Part 3's "Are You Gonna Go My Way," and sheds some light on his sudden disappearance in the most unlikely of places: a Montel Williams-focused men’s support group. Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovan) has been attending the group for a while, following his break-up with Nikki (Sam Morelos), seemingly cheered up by the pretty miserable lives of the other men who attend the meetings. Earl, living one of those miserable lives, seems to have been bitten by the pyromania bug in the last 12 years, as Nate points out that Earl's last three homes have all burned down and suspects Earl might have done it himself.

Earl is reunited with Red by the end of the episode, who attends the support group to discuss his feelings about Leia (Callie Haverda) and Donna (Laura Prepon) staying in Point Place. Earl arrives late (get it?), but instead of a hostile reunion, the old colleagues are quite amicable — Red even appears happy to see him. With a very That '70s Show wink and nod to long-time viewers, Red asks Earl if he'd moved out of town, to which Earl replies: “Something like that.”

'That '90s Show's Reintroduction of Old Characters Adds to the Series' Success

As shocking as his reappearance was, Earl was not the only returning cast member to surprise viewers this season. Among others, Mitch Miller (Seth Green), Eric's old rival and Donna's enduring admirer, returns to Point Place first as Leia's Hot Topic manager, then as the leader of Nate's men's support group, and Betsy Kelso (Kira Kosarin) appears in a few episodes to terrorize her younger brother Jay (Mace Coronel) by briefly dating Nate. Part 3 of That '90s Show continues the series' tradition of reintroducing characters from That '70s Show's original and supporting cast, and the inclusion of these familiar faces helps ground the show in its predecessor's world. Though That '90s Show has yet to be renewed for Part 4, the release of each new part has presented a fun opportunity to see which That '70s Show alum will return to Point Place next.

