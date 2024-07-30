The Big Picture Fans can expect an early return to Point Place with That '90s Show premiering on August 22, featuring original stars in a comedic video.

The upcoming season follows Leia's summer in 1996, dealing with complicated love interests and secrets that threaten relationships.

Part 3 of the series will continue the tradition of messy love lives, with potential for romantic reconciliation among the young characters.

Fans won’t have to wait too much longer for a return to Point Place, Wisconsin. Netflix has announced via Instagram That ‘90s Show will return earlier than expected. In the video, Kurtwood Smith, Debro Jo Rupp, Laura Prepon, Kevin Smith, and many others announce the new release date of August 22. True to That ‘70s Show form, the new season has implemented stars of the time for comedic value. Smith as his famous character Silent Bob and joins the cast in the humorous video. Originally, Part 3 of the series was slated to premiere in October, following a cliffhanger of sorts in Part 2. Now fans can rejoice. The press release for Season 2 is as follows:

“It’s 1996 and Leia Forman is back in Point Place for another summer of fun with her friends and grandparents, Kitty and Red. Leia and Jay are excited to be together again after nine months of long distance. But she’s on edge since Jay still doesn’t know she almost kissed Nate. Nate is concerned that his girlfriend, Nikki, doesn’t know either. How long can they keep this secret?”

Following Leia’s (Callie Haverda) almost kiss with Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovon), the complicated love quadrangle fractures. Nikki (Sam Morelos) and Nate naturally end things but with some hope for the future. If the ending of the episode is any indication, these two crazy kids might make it work in the future.

What to Expect From ‘That ‘90s Show’ Part 3

These romantic upsets are par for the course in the comedy series. Its predecessor, That ‘70s Show, often revolved around the messy love lives of its teenage characters. Donna (Prepon) and Eric (Topher Grace) were the heart of the series, and that should continue in its sequel show, even if Leia’s parents aren’t the focus any longer.

The first eight episodes of the season are available to stream on Netflix, and Part 3 of the show will drop another eight following the hiatus. Viewers can see the fallout of Leia’s disastrous party during the Forman’s trip when new episodes drop on August 22.

That '90s Show Now it's 1995, Leia Forman is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place, WI, kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Cast Kurtwood Smith , Debra Jo Rupp , Callie Haverda , Ashley Aufderheide , Mace Coronel , Reyn Doi , Sam Morelos , Maxwell Acee Donovan Main Genre Comedy Seasons 2 Studio Netflix

