The Big Picture Get ready for Part 3 of That '90s Show, coming sooner than expected with new relationships and old friendships being tested.

The new season picks up with Leia facing more teenage mischief and crises, while old favorites like Red and Kitty return to Point Place.

With a blast from the past returning to shake things up, the gang must come to terms with Leia leaving again in this fun-filled installment.

Summer is still in full swing at Point Place, Wisconsin and, naturally, fans can’t wait to join in. Luckily, that will happen sooner rather than later as That ‘90s show is returning with its third part this month, moving up from its original release date of October 24. With about a week left, Netflix has released the official trailer for the new installment, which picks right up back in the Forman kitchen where Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) return from Paris to find a giant hole in the wall.

That ’90s Show, a sequel to That '70s Show, debuted on Netflix in January 2023 and was renewed for a second season only two weeks later. Season 1 comprises ten episodes, while Season 2 is set to have 16 episodes, the first of which premiered on June 27, 2024. Starring beside Smith and Rupp as lead characters in the sitcom are Callie Haverda (Shut Eye) as Leia, Mace Coronel (Pocket) as Jay, Ashley Aufderheide (Preacher) as Gwen, Sam Morelos (Forgetting Nobody) as Nikki, Reyn Doi (Kidding) as Ozzie, and Maxwell Acee Donovan (Good Kids) as Nate.

Comprising eight fun-filled episodes, That ’90s Show Part 3 will see Leia face several crises and, as seen in the trailer below, she spends most time being up to teenage mischief, talking to her friends about her relationship with Jay, and conspiring with them to convince her mother to stay. In this next chapter, new relationships are formed with old ones moving to the next level. Also, friendships are tested and just when things seem to be working out, a blast from the past returns to destroy them.

There’s More To Come in 'That '90s Show' Part 3

There is plenty of excitement coming our way in Part 3, as Netflix describes the new batch of episodes in the official synopsis:

It’s 1996 and Leia Forman is back in Point Place for another summer of fun with her friends and grandparents, Kitty and Red. Part 3 picks up right back in the Forman kitchen – where Red and Kitty return from Paris to find a giant hole in the wall. And this isn’t even the biggest crisis Leia has to face. New relationships are formed, old ones move to the next level. Friendships are tested and just when things seem to be working out, a blast from the past returns to blow it all up again. With Summer break winding down, the gang has to come to terms with Leia leaving them again, but this time she’s not going without a fight.

That '90s Show is co-created by Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner, and their daughter, Lindsay Turner, with Gregg Mettler serving as showrunner. The teenage show has also been executive-produced by a couple of masterminds, including Marcy Carsey, Jessica Goldstein, and Kurtwood Smith, while similarly brilliant scribes who have worked on the production are Clarissa Carson, Erin Foley, and Andrew Ti.

That ’90s Show Part 3 will be released on Netflix on August 22. Stay tuned to Collider for future information and catch up on past installments on Netflix.

That 90s Show 7 10 Now it's 1995, Leia Forman is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place, WI, kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Release Date January 19, 2023 Cast Kurtwood Smith , Debra Jo Rupp , Callie Haverda , Ashley Aufderheide , Mace Coronel , Reyn Doi , Sam Morelos , Maxwell Acee Donovan Seasons 1

