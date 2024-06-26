The Big Picture That '90s Show is packed with beloved sitcom hallmarks and surprise That '70s Show cast cameos.

In Season 1, Leia navigates a summer of self-discovery, forming new friendships and a budding romance with Jay.

A potential love triangle emerges between Leia, Jay, and Nate, promising drama and nostalgia in Season 2.

It's official: That '90s Show is about to come back for a second season. The That '70s Show reboot has all the sitcom hallmarks of its beloved predecessor: the canned laugh track, period-specific iconography, a cast of quirky characters, the Vista Cruiser and the Circle, all while taking place in Red and Kitty's basement. The show even features a host of surprise cameos from the former cast, including Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Wilmer Valderrama. While paying homage to its roots, That '90s Show has managed to carve out a place of its own in the hearts of viewers while introducing some memorable moments of its own.

That '90s Show follows Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), daughter of That '70s Show's it-couple Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), and her passage from debate club nerd to agent of chaos over the summer of 1995. Fifteen years after That '70s Show's finale, viewers won't be surprised to find that Eric and Donna are still going strong and raising their daughter in Chicago. Leia is shades of her mother and father: snarky, smart, and incredibly awkward at times, but most of all she struggles to find her place in the world. When Eric and Donna, with 14-year-old Leia in tow, visit Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) in Point Place for the 4th of July weekend, Leia decides that she'd rather spend the summer with her grandparents than return to Chicago or, worse, attend space camp with her father. A lot goes down over the course of the summer, but we've got you covered: here's everything you need to know before Season 2 airs.

Leia Takes Life into Her Own Hands in 'That '90s Show'

Not much has changed in Point Place, Wisconsin over the years: Kitty is still cooking up a storm, Red is still threatening to put his foot where the sun don't shine, and there's not a lot to do. Leia meets aspiring Riot Grrl Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide) and her sweet but dim-witted half-brother Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovan), who live next door in Donna's old house with their mother, Sherri (Andrea Anders). Gwen introduces Leia to her group of friends, which consists of Nate and his studious girlfriend Nikki (Sam Morelos), quick-witted Ozzie (Reyn Doi), and Nate's best friend, Jay Kelso (Mace Coronel). You heard that right: a Kelso. Jay is the son of Michael Kelso (Ashton Kutcher) and Jackie Burkhart (Mila Kunis), to Red's ultimate dismay.

At the start of That '90's Show, Leia is as green as a person can be, and the first season's main focus is on Leia's journey to find herself. Over the course of the summer, Leia begins to learn who she is, and what she wants. She initially worries about not fitting in with her new group of friends, but is reassured by Gwen that she belongs to a group that doesn't fit in anywhere else. Leia has never had a friend like Gwen, and over the course of the season, despite a few bumps in the road, they develop a friendship that will survive Leia's return to Chicago. By the summer's end, Leia has had her first kiss and first relationship, she's broken the rules and gotten in trouble for the first time, and That '70s Show's iconic Circle even makes several comebacks after Leia and her friends find Eric's old "stash." Together, the gang create a memorable summer that is a coming-of-age moment in time for Leia.

Leia and Jay Become 'That '90s Show's Will They/Won't They Relationship

Jay is Leia's main love interest in the first season of That '90s Show. Jay, like his father, is very popular with girls and much more experienced than Leia when it comes to dating. They begin as friends, but when Leia approaches Jay after trying and failing to have her first kiss, Jay turns her down and says he wants to see where things go instead. This instantly intrigues Leia, and the two separately tell their friends that they like each other, but intend to make the other say it first. When Jay tricks Leia into admitting that she likes him, she decides she doesn't like this side of Jay and tells him they should just be friends. Jay reluctantly agrees, and begins seeing another girl.

Leia becomes incredibly jealous and enters a depression spiral. The gang tries to snap her out of it, and Leia rebounds by insisting on inviting Jay and his new girlfriend to her birthday party. They agree to come and never show up, but later that night, Jay sneaks into the house to see Leia, and they kiss for the first time. Jay agrees to break up with his girlfriend and the two go for a late-night drive in the Vista Cruiser — Red's birthday gift to Leia.

This does not go as planned, and the two are pulled over because the Vista Crusier's insurance tags are from the 80s. This enrages Red, who blames Jay for getting his granddaughter into trouble and bans him from the house. Kitty eventually convinces Red to reconsider, reminding him that Jay is not Michael Kelso, and Red lifts the ban.

Jay and Leia settle into their relationship comfortably, but toward the end of the season, with Leia's return to Chicago looming over their relationship, they both begin to panic. Jay tells Nate he's planning on breaking up with Leia, as he doesn't think a long-distance relationship will work for them, but Nate accidentally tells the group, and Leia, before Jay can. The two argue, and the group supports Jay, telling Leia it will be hard to continue a relationship from Chicago. Leia refuses to speak to Jay, but at the last minute, before Leia leaves, Jay arrives and tells her that he wants to give the long-distance relationship a shot. This would be a happy ending, but That '90s Show ends on a bit of a cliffhanger, because Jay is no longer Leia's only romantic interest.

'That '90s Show' Introduces a Potential Love Triangle

Nate and Nikki start Season 1 strong: they can't keep their hands off each other, and both are devoted to each other. If Leia and Jay represent Eric and Donna, then Nate and Nikki are definitely Kelso and Jackie, minus the on-again/off-again. Nikki is beautiful, brainy, and ambitious, and that starts to scare Nate. The first cracks begin to show when Nate becomes jealous of Nikki's SAT tutor, a successful college football player, and tells Nikki that he's afraid she'll leave him behind.

In the season's final episode, when Leia and Jay argue about breaking up, Nikki interjects and says that it might be a good thing, so the two can part ways and live their lives. Nate agrees at the time, but later, when speaking to Leia, confesses that what Nikki said scared him. He tells Leia that he's afraid that Nikki will break his heart, Leia comforts him, and the two almost kiss before Gwen interrupts them.

Before Leia leaves Point Place, she and Nate both agree that the almost-kiss was not nothing, and definitely "something." Jay interrupts the two by telling Leia he's not ready to give up on their relationship, and Leia tells him that she's confused. Gwen tells Jay that Leia will call him when she gets to Chicago, then Leia says her last goodbyes and apologizes to Nikki without telling her why. All things considered, That '90s Show Season 2 has some major drama in store for Point Place.

Red and Kitty Are Still the Heart of Point Place, Wisconsin

While That '90s Show focuses on Leia's summer in Point Place, you can't forget about the antics of its side characters. Kitty and Red are both central fixtures of the show, as they were in That '70s Show. Kitty is overjoyed to have Leia stay with them for the summer, as she missed having a house full of teenagers running around, while Red is less than pleased to welcome a new gang into his basement. Both thrive in their roles as grandparents, with Kitty doting on her beloved Leia and Red gifting Leia her father's beloved Vista Cruiser. All the activity in the house inspires Kitty to go back to work, and the end of the season sees her scoring a new nursing job at the local hospital. Kitty and Red also become friends with Sherri, Gwen and Nate's mom, who lives next door and happens to be in an on-again/off-again relationship with another fixture of That 70's Show, Fez (Wilder Valderrama).

Kitty's maternal side shines when interacting with Ozzie, who is openly gay to his friends and has a sixteen-step coming out plan that culminates in finally telling his parents. He decides to come out to Kitty as part of step seven: coming out to an adult he sees all the time. Though it takes a while, when Ozzie does come out to Kitty, she is as warm and accepting as you'd expect Kitty Forman to be, and the scene is one of That '90s Show's most tender moments.

Season 2 Has a Lot in Store for 'That '90s Show'

Season 1 of That '90s Show sets up a lot of plot threads by its final episode. Between Leia's eventual return from Chicago, her, Jay, and Nate's potential love triangle, Ozzie's coming out journey, and Kitty's new nursing job, Season 2 promises to deliver sixteen episodes of drama, laughs, and 90s nostalgia. Will Leia choose between Jay and Nate, and will Nate and Nikki's relationship survive the reveal of the almost-kiss? Part 1 of Season 2 drops June 27, but viewers will have to wait another four months until Part 2 drops on October 24.

That '90s Show is available to watch on Netflix.

