There is no doubting just how much of a hit That '70s Show was. Brimming with some of comedy's best-loved names, the show would make famous the fictional Point Place and the deeply immersive but always playful drama that happened within it. After the franchise was rested for 17 years, it finally reemerged in a new decade, with That '90s Show debuting in 2023 to positive praise.

By referencing the in-world lore of the franchise with blink-and-you'll-miss-them nods to the past and exciting role reprisals, the show would pay homage to its long-dedicated fanbase. However, it also breathed new life into the format, with a fresh set of jokes and a new 90s aesthetic that has proven it to be a major hit for Netflix, so much so that it ranked fifth on Netflix's Top 10 TV English titles within three days after its release in 35 different countries. Off the back of this success, a second season was given the green light, with a stuttering production run leaving viewers desperate for its arrival. Well, the wait is almost over, and, with that in mind, here is a look at everything we know about That '90s Show Season 2 so far.

After the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes delayed production in 2023, the intended release date was frustratingly pushed back. However, a premiere date is finally just around the corner, although That 90s Show is the next in Netflix's long line of split seasons, with the first eight episodes airing on June 27, 2024. Fans will then have to wait until October 24 to see the second batch of episodes, a treatment given by Netflix to the likes of Stranger Things and, more recently, Bridgerton.

Where Can You Watch 'That '90s Show' Season 2?

Just like Season 1, That '90s Show Season 2 will be officially available to stream on Netflix, joining the platform's wide range of other exciting content. For those without a subscription who will need one in time for That '90s Show's delayed return, here's a helpful breakdown of the subscription options the streamer has available.

To catch up on every laugh-out-loud moment from Season 1, all episodes are available to stream on Netflix right now.

Is There a Trailer For 'That '90s Show' Season 2?

Released on June 4, the official trailer for That '90s Show Season 2 is available to watch above. Back with a bang, the sophomore outing promises to bring much of the same sidesplitting laughter and beaming chemistry from the central cast, with the trailer already filled with funny moments galore. The trailer also showcases a blend of casting old and new, with the appearance of Seth Green's (Robot Chicken) Mitch Miller, dressed in gothic apparel no less, sparking plenty of excitement within the fandom. From fashion rebrands to the spilling of secrets, this trailer promises a That '90s Show season you won't want to miss.

Who is in the Cast For 'That '90s Show' Season 2?

Expectations remain that almost all the main cast from Season 1 will return. This includes the likes of Callie Haverda (Shut Eye) as Leia, Kurtwood Smith (RoboCop) as Red, Debra Jo Rupp (Big) as Kitty, Mace Coronel (Pocket) as Jay, Ashley Aufderheide (Preacher) as Gwen, Sam Morelos (Forgetting Nobody) as Nikki, Reyn Doi (Kidding) as Ozzie, and Maxwell Acee Donovan (Good Kids) as Nate. Returning guest stars include, Don Stark (Star Trek: First Contact) as Bob Pinciotti, Laura Prepon (Orange is the New Black) as Donna Pinciotti, Andrea Anders (Ted Lasso) as Sherri Runck, and Tommy Chong (Zootropolis) as Leo.

Part of the fun of Season 1 was seeing notable names from the franchise's past return, with the aforementioned trailer already promising Mitch Miller's upcoming appearance. However, sadly, following their reprisal in Season 1, both Mila Kunis as Jackie and Ashton Kutcher (The Butterfly Effect) as Michael will not be returning, as confirmed by the Family Guy star herself. However, fear not for the loss, as other tantalizing names have been confirmed to return, including Will Forte (MacGruber) as Kiefer and Wayne Knight​​​​​​ (Jurassic Park), who originally played the character of Angel in That '70s Show, as Bruce. Famous faces making their first-ever guest appearance in the franchise in the upcoming second season include Lisa Loeb (House on Haunted Hill) and Carmen Electra (Scary Movie) as themselves, Matt Rife as a pilot, Travis, and Kadeem Hardison (A Different World) as Marcus.

What Will 'That '90s Show' Season 2 Be About?

After Season 1 left fans on the edge of their seats, with Leia and Nate's almost-kiss coming right before she was due to leave, the ramifications will surely be felt in the upcoming second outing. An official synopsis for Season 2 of That '90s Show was revealed via Netflix, citing a bumpy road ahead for several characters as love proves to be anything but smooth. The synopsis reads:

"Leia and Jay are excited to be together again after nine months apart, but she’s on edge since Jay still doesn’t know she almost kissed Nate. Nate is concerned that his girlfriend, Nikki, doesn’t know either. How long can they keep this secret? Turns out, not long at all. And when the truth finally comes out, relationships are threatened, friendships are at stake, and the summer is on the verge of ending before it even gets started."

This, of course, is just a slice of the exciting action yet to come, with the show's beloved formula of often light-hearted teen drama promising more quirky advice and terrible romantic choices as the gang makes hanging out in a basement look incomparably cool.

Who is Behind 'That '90s Show'?

Helmed by showrunner Gregg Mettler, That '90s Show is co-created by Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner, and their daughter, Lindsay Turner, with the trio mentioning the upcoming season to Netflix, with Lindsay saying "Going to Point Place last season was a real treat for all of us. We’re thrilled to return," and Bonnie and Terry adding, "We here in Point Place are thrilled that we’re doing a second season. We’d like to thank all of the fans old and new for tuning in. We’re truly grateful". The show has been executive-produced by the likes of Marcy Carsey, Jessica Goldstein, and Kurtwood Smith, with writing duties given to the likes of Clarissa Carson, Erin Foley, and Andrew Ti.