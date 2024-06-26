In the age of classic TV show reboots, That '90s Show has prevailed as one to watch, with praise from critics and audiences alike. The series, which is inspired by the hit sitcom That '70s Show, premiered in 2023 and was acclaimed for its ability to bring an air of nostalgia while still carving out its own narrative. Created in part by two That '70s Show alums, Bonnie Tuner and Terry Turner, That '90s Show follows original characters Red and Kitty Forman (Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, respectively) as their teenage granddaughter, Leia (Callie Haverda) moves in with them in the summer of 1995.

Coming along with Leia on her adventures are her friends Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide), Ozzie (Reyn Doi), Nikki (Sam Morelos), her boyfriend Jay (Mace Coronel), and her neighbor Nate (Macwell Acee Donovan). Together, this group of friends tackle the unavoidable hurdles of growing up, all while under the watchful eyes of Red and Kitty. With the finale ending on a cliffhanger and Season 2 picking up nine months later in 1996, fans are eager to see where the new episodes will take them as they rejoin the Formans in their Wisconsin home. For all the information on how you can catch the Season 2 premiere of That '90s Show, check out the answers to the big questions below.

That 90s Show 7 10 Kitty and Red Forman welcome a new generation of teenagers into their basement when their granddaughter Leia decides to spend the summer in Wisconsin. Release Date January 19, 2023 Cast Kurtwood Smith , Debra Jo Rupp , Callie Haverda , Ashley Aufderheide , Mace Coronel , Reyn Doi , Sam Morelos , Maxwell Acee Donovan Main Genre Sitcom Seasons 1

When Does 'That '90s Show' Season 2 Premiere?

Image via Netflix

Season 2 of That '90s Show will be premiering its supersized Season 2 in two parts. The first episodes of Season 2 premiere on June 27, 2024, at 12:00 a.m. PST. The remainder of the episodes will be released four months later, on October 24, 2024.

Is 'That '90s Show' Season 2 Premiering on Television?

Unlike its predecessor, That '70s Show, which aired on television, That '90s Show streams exclusively on Netflix.

Is 'That '90s Show' on Streaming?

Image via Netflix

That '90s Show streams exclusively on Netflix. Subscriptions for the service begin at $6.99 a month for their basic plan and go up to $22.99 a month for their premium plan.

Watch the Trailer for 'That '90s Show' Season 2

The trailer for Season 2 of That '90s Show shows the gang back to their antics as Leia tries to figure out what to do about her current love triangle situation. Set to 'My Own Worst Enemy' by Lit, the sneak peek includes a look at Leia's driving lessons, the aftermath of her almost-kiss with Nate, and a slew of hilarious guest stars, including Seth Green (Family Guy), Will Forte (Saturday Night Live), Carmen Electra (Scary Movie), Kevin Smith (Clerks), Tommy Chong (Up in Smoke), Wayne Knight (Jurassic Park), Kadeem Hardison (White Men Can't Jump), Matt Rife (Wild N' Out), Jason Mewes (Clerks), and singer Lisa Loeb.

In addition to the Season 2 teaser, Netflix released a Season 1 recap hosted by two of the show's stars, Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, who play Leia's grandparents, Red and Kitty. Accompanied by clips from the previous episodes, this summary is a fun way to prepare for the upcoming release of Season 2.

What is the 'That '90s Show' Season 2 Schedule?

Rather than spacing out That '90s Show's new episodes on a weekly basis, Netflix will be dropping the Season 2 episodes in two groups of eight episodes. The first eight episodes of Season 2 will premiere on June 27, 2024, while the remaining eight episodes will come out on October 24, 2024.

Three Shows Like 'That '90s Show' You Can Watch Right Now

For more hilarious series with nostalgic elements, check out the three choices below.

'That '70s Show' (1998-2006)

Image via Fox

The series that started it all, That '70s Show premiered in 1998 and was an instant hit for Fox, lasting for eight successful seasons. Starring Laura Prepon (Orange is the New Black), Mila Kunis (Family Guy), Wilmer Valderrama (NCIS), Ashton Kutcher (Jobs), Topher Grace (In Good Company), Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith, and Don Stark (Peggy Sue Got Married), the show follows a group of teenagers as they go through the up and downs of growing up in 1970s Wisconsin. Audiences enjoyed the series for its ability to tackle the cultural events happening during the 1970s, with fan-favorite episodes including references to pop culture phenomenons like Star Wars and Reefer Madness. Some of the original cast of That '70s Show have also appeared in guest spots on Season 1 of That '90s Show, including Kutcher, Kunis, and Valderrama, delighting fans of the original series. You can watch all eight seasons of That '70s Show streaming on Peacock.

WATCH ON PEACOCK

'Fuller House' (2016-2020)

Image via Netflix

Catching up with DJ Tanner (Candace Cameron Bure) as a recently widowed single mother of three, Fuller House takes place back at the iconic Tanner family home in San Francisco. Helping DJ raise her three young boys is her sister, Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin), whose up and down music career has her feeling lost, and DJ's longtime best friend and neighbor, Kimmy (Andrea Barber), who is raising her own daughter, Ramona (Soni Bringas) while dealing with her unpredictable ex-husband, Fernando (Juan Pablo Di Pace). The series revisits some Full House classic moments, like catchphrases, dance numbers, and some cameos from its original cast, including John Stamos, Dave Coulier, and the late Bob Saget. Fuller House is another great example of taking original source material but making it engaging in and of itself, with storylines like DJ's veterinary clinic and her re-ignited romance with ex-boyfriend Steve (Scott Weinger) just as entertaining as its predecessor. You can watch all episodes of Fuller House on Netflix.

WATCH ON NETFLIX

'The Goldbergs' (2013-2023)

Following a lovably dysfunctional family in 1980s Pennsylvania, The Goldbergs are comprised of mom Barb (Wendi McLendon-Covey), dad Murray (Jeff Garlin), and their kids Adam (Sean Giambrone), Barry (Troy Gentile), and Erica (Hayley Orrantia). Based off the real-life experiences of creator Adam F. Goldberg, the sitcom ran for ten successful seasons on ABC, where it held continually high ratings for the channel week after week. Fans found it hard to say goodbye when the series aired its final episodes, and were sad to see that its attempted spin-off, Schooled, was unable to find the same success as The Goldbergs. With laugh-out-loud moments and themed stand-alone episodes that are hailed as some of the series' best, The Goldbergs is the perfect mix of comedy and feel-good elements. You can watch all ten seasons of The Goldbergs, comprised of over two-hundred episodes, streaming on Hulu.

WATCH ON HULU