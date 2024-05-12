The Big Picture That '90s Show Season 2 will premiere in two parts, beginning this summer.

Part 1 will air on June 27, with Part 2 following on October 24.

Season 2 will pick up with Leia Forman and the gang facing friendship and relationship drama that threatens to tear them apart.

After premiering in January 2023, and ending on a cliffhanger leaving audiences desperate for more, Netflix has finally announced that That '90s Show, the sequel to the long-running and beloved That '70s Show is finally set to return this summer — with one caveat. Following in the tradition of other hit series including Bridgerton and The Witcher, the streamer will be releasing the new super-sized season in two parts. The first part will premiere on June 27, followed by the second part four months later on October 24.

As frustrating as that can be for fans now used to getting entire seasons in one go, there is a silver lining — albeit a purely hypothetical one at this point. That '70s Show spent 8 years airing on a network during the typical broadcast season — September to May — meaning it had its fair share of seasonal episodes. In releasing so close to Halloween, could it be that That '90s Show is going to dip its toes into the world of the Halloween or Christmas episode? While we obviously have no idea at this point, it will be interesting to see what the new season brings.

One thing we do know for sure is That '90s Show Season 2 will feature exciting new hijinks for the ensemble cast led by Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty Forman. With Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) back in town, Season 2 naturally features the return of her friends Jay (Mace Coronel), Gwen (Ashley Aufderhide), Ozzie (Reyn Doi), Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovan) and Nikki (Sam Morelos). In addition to original series star Laura Prepon returning as Leia's mother Donna, and Don Stark as her grandfather Bob, the season will also feature a host of guest stars including Will Forte, Seth Green, Lisa Loeb, Carmen Electra, Wayne Knight, Kevin Smith, Tommy Chong, Jason Mewes, Matt Rife and Kadeem Hardison.

What Is 'That '90s Show' Season 2 About?