That '90s Show Season 2 will return in Summer 2024 for a supersized, 16-episode run, giving fans the chance to experience a summer in Point Place, Wisconsin.

Starring Callie Haverda as Leia Forman, the series follows her summer adventures with local teenagers and their mischievous antics, including the iconic "circle time."

While Season 1 featured most of the original cast members, it's unknown if Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Wilmer Valderamma will return for Season 2.

How does a summer in Wisconsin sound? What about a summer in Point Place, Wisconsin, specifically in the Forman's basement. For fans of Netflix's That '90s Show, a spin-off of the long-running and wildly popular hit series That '70s Show, we'll get the chance to do just that as the streamer announced today that Season 2 of the comedy series will return for a supersized, 16-episode run in Summer 2024.

Starring Callie Haverda as Leia Forman, the daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna Forman (Laura Prepon), That '90s Show follows Leia as she spends the summer with her grandparents, Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp), in her parents' hometown. There, she gets to know the local group of teenagers, and with them gets up to the same sorts of hijinks her parents did back in the day, including..."circle time." The first season of the series was a hit with audiences and critics alike, netting a 75% critics score and a 71% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Alongside Haverda, the series stars Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen, the Forman's neighbor, and Leia's best friend, Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate, Gwen's brother, and Sam Morelos as Nikki, Nate's girlfriend. The series also stars Reyn Doi as Ozzie, and Mace Coronel as Jay Kelso, the son of Michael Kelso (Ashton Kutcher) and Jackie Burkhart (Mila Kunis), who is also Leia's love interest. The Season 1 finale threw a wrench into that particular plot point, however, when Leia and Nate shared an awkwardly intimate moment, unbeknownst to their respective significant others.

Will the Original Cast Members Return for 'That '90s Show' Season 2?

Apart from Smith and Rupp, Season 1 of the series also prominently featured original That '70s Show cast member Wilmer Valderamma as Fez, who is now actively pursuing a relationship with Gwen and Nate's mom Sherri (Andrea Anders). Grace, Prepon, Kutcher and Kunis also appeared in the first season, though its currently unknown if any of them will return for the sophomore outing. Exciting as it was to see them in the first season — and as exciting as it would be for them to come back — it's refreshing to see the series trust their new storylines and new cast members, and let That '90s Show become a sitcom classic in its own right.

That '90s Show was created by Gregg Mettler, who serves as showrunner, along with Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner, who created the original That '70s Show, and their daughter Lindsey Turner. They all also serve as executive producers of the series, alongside That '70s Show executive producers Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner, as well as Rupp, Smith, Mandy Summers, Chrissy Pietrosh and Jessica Goldstein.

That '90s Show Season 2 premieres this summer. Season 1 is streaming on Netflix now.

That 90s Show Release Date January 19, 2023 Cast Kurtwood Smith , Debra Jo Rupp , Callie Haverda , Ashley Aufderheide , Mace Coronel , Reyn Doi , Sam Morelos , Maxwell Acee Donovan Main Genre Sitcom Seasons 1

