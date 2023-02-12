Good sitcoms that strike the right chord with the audience are hard to find, more so if it’s a revival or spin-off of a classic. But Netflix did it right and well with That '90s Show, which was an instant hit for the streaming service. So it’s not quite a surprise that the brand-new series received an order for a second season within two weeks of its 10-episode first season premiere. On February 3, 2023, Netflix confirmed the renewal with an official announcement of That '90s Show Season 2. The series is developed by Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner, Lindsey Turner, and Gregg Mettler. A spin-off sequel to the classic sitcom That '70s Show, That 90’s Show is set nearly two decades from the events of its parent show. Set in 1995, it follows teenager Leia Forman, Eric and Donna’s (from the original series) daughter who visits her grandparents, Kitty and Red Forman (Eric’s parents), for the summer. During that time, she makes new friends, reinvents herself, and explores new friendships and potential love. Despite being set in a new generation and with different characters, the sequel has managed to continue the vibe of the original series by retaining some of the key characters from the earlier series, both in main and guest roles.

On its release, That '90s Show became an instant hit, ranking fifth on Netflix's Top 10 TV English titles within three days after its release, not just in the US but in 35 countries. It was well-received by fans and critics alike. Here's an excerpt from Collider's own That '90s Show review:

That '90s Show really does manage to pay tribute to its predecessor, give us a fun snapshot of a beloved decade, and still present the audience with endearing characters whose own stories are just as interesting and funny as their previous generation's.

Now that the second season of the already successful sequel is imminent, we all want to know what’s coming for the new Point Place kids. For those who are brand new to the franchise, you can watch both That '70s Show and That '90s Show back-to-back for the complete story and background of the characters. But even if you just want to watch the spin-off, it’s quite a hilarious one, as much as its parent show. While we don’t have all the details of the upcoming second season, we do have some information. So read on for everything we know so far about That 90s Show Season 2 in the guide below.

The first season of That '90s Show was released in January 2023. So, we can speculate that the second season will most likely arrive around the same time in 2024. We’ll update the release date as and when there’s an official announcement, so stay tuned. In the meantime, you can watch the first season on Netflix:

Is There a That '90s Show Season 2 Trailer?

If you are expecting a trailer or any promo of That '90s Show Season 2, then you might be disappointed, because the news of the renewal just broke, and it’ll be a while before we get to see any trailer or even a teaser. While you wait, here's the series trailer, just to give you a taste of what the series is like:

What's the Background of That '90s Show?

In 1998, Mark Brazill, Bonny Turner, and Terry Turner launched a period teen sitcom that would eventually become a standout hit and a cult classic for teenagers and young adults of its time. Today, That '70s Show remains a nostalgic favorite for that generation. Set in the 1970s, the sitcom follows a group of friends in Point Place, Wisconsin, at the home of Eric Forman, where he lives with his parents, Kitty and Red. Eric and his five other friends, Michael, Jackie, Donna, Fez, and Steven, spend their time figuring out life for themselves while navigating the struggles of adolescence. Nearly 20 years later, the creators of the series returned with a new batch of teenagers, in the same place, with similar struggles, but with a 90s outlook. Set in 1995, That 90s Show returns to the home of the Formans and now focuses on the next generation of teens. Eric and Donna are married and have a daughter, Leia, who visits her grandparents, Kitty and Red, and spends the summer break there. She meets a few other teenagers, thus reviving the history of the Formans’ house one generation later. A network original, That '90s Show, premiered on Netflix on January 19, 2023, and within weeks became a standout success and got renewed for a second season in February 2023.

Who's In the That '90s Show Season 2 Cast?

The ensemble cast of That '90s Show includes several returning cast members from That '70s Show reprising their roles, including Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty Forman and Kurtwood Smith as Red Forman. Wilmer Valderrama, Topher Grace, and Laura Prepon also return in recurring roles as older versions of their original characters from That '70s Show, as Fez, Eric, and Donna, respectively. Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Tommy Chong, Jim Rash, and Don Stark also return in guest appearances.

The new teenagers in the basement, however, are all fresh faces and include Callie Haverda as Leia Forman; Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen Runck; Mace Coronel as Jay Kelso, son of Michael Kelso (Kutcher) and Jackie Burkhart (Kunis) from the parent show and Leia’s love interest; Reyn Doi as Ozzie; Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate Runck, and Sam Morelos as Nikki. Andrea Anders plays Sherri Runck, Gwen and Nate’s mother and the Formans’ new neighbor.

For the upcoming season, all the main cast members are expected to be reprising their roles. And we’ll definitely want to see more of the original cast from the parent show returning for the second season, especially Kutcher and Kunis, perhaps exploring their relationship with their son. We are also hoping there would be some new characters and cast members joining That '90s Show Season 2 but for now, we'll just have to wait for more news.

Who Are the Creators of That '90s Show?

That ’70s Show original co-creators Bonnie and Terry Turner also co-created That '90s Show along with their daughter Lindsey Turner and Gregg Mettler. Bonny and Terry Turner are a husband-wife team of screenwriters and producers who shot to fame with That '70s Show and also created 3rd Rock from the Sun and The Brady Bunch Movie. Mettler is a writer and producer, who served as a producer on That '70s Show as well, between 2001 and 2006. He is also known for being the co-executive producer on Cougar Town, The Muppets, and executive producer on Man with a Plan. The Turners and Mettler serve as executive producers, along with Marcy Carsey, Tom Werner, Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith, Chrissy Pietrosh, Jessica Goldstein, and Gail Mancuso.

How Many Episodes Are There In That '90s Show Season 2?

Looks like That '90s Show Season 2 is getting more episodes than the first season. The second season is slated for 16 episodes, which could release in two parts. Watch this space as we bring you the latest news on episodes of That '90s Show Season 2, as and when they become available.

Related:Is the 'That '90s Show' Theory About Leia's Real Dad True?

So What Do We Know About the That '90s Show Season 2 Plot?

Image via Netflix

Commenting on the sitcom’s renewal for a second season, the series co-creator and executive producer Mettler stated this in an interview:

All of us at That ‘90s Show were beyond excited by the warm, enthusiastic response to our first season. We can’t wait to return to Point Place for another summer of laughs and surprises. Hello 1996!

So we know the second season will be set in 1996 and will most likely continue the same basement shenanigans (probably more) with the 90s bunch.

It looks like, the new season of That 90s Show will also be set during the summer. As revealed in an interview with Collider by cast member Reyn Doi, who plays Ozzie, the team aims "to do every season in the summer", thus maintaining the original format of the first season. So far, in the first season, we were introduced to Leia and her new friends, after she moves to her grandparents’ home. Kitty and Red now live by themselves, since all the kids have moved out and are busy with their own lives. Though Red always hated having his son’s friends around all the time, Kitty misses the crowd and their craziness. So, when her granddaughter reprises the history of the house, she is thrilled. Meanwhile, Leia is figuring out ways to reinvent herself, with the help of the rebellious Gwen, her adorable brother Nate, his sharp girlfriend Nikki, and the snarky but perceptive Ozzie. Leia also meets Michael and Jackie’s son, Jay, who she starts to fall for. Returning to the same place where her parents met and fell in love, Leia believes that she could also have the same adventures as her parents and their friends had 15 years ago. And based on the ending of Season 1, we have some idea of where Season 2 could go. Spoilers now!

Fortunately, Leia gets to date Jay but he wants to break up when summer is over since she'll be returning to Chicago. However, at the very end of the season, they decide to give their long-distance relationship a try. On the other side of things, the season ends with a surprise turn of the plot, with Nate and Leia sharing a moment, almost kissing just before Gwen walks in and stops them. It looks like Leia is going to need some clarity with her love life. So, when she returns to Wisconsin next summer, we can expect the second season to address Leia’s feelings towards Nate and Jay and who she finally ends up with.