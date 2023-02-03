Netflix has us feeling all alright, as they have renewed That '90s Show for a second season. The news follows just over two weeks after the show first debuted its 10-episode first season in January. Season 2 will come packed with even more basement shenanigans, receiving a 16-episode order. The show is a spin-off series from the hit That '70s Show and follows a new band of teenagers.

The show was a fast hit on Netflix, quickly earning a spot in the Top 10 in 35 countries. It racked up more than 41 million viewing hours, an impressive feat given that a majority of the episodes clocked in at around 22 minutes, with a few ranging from 24-30 minutes. It was fairly well-received by critics and general audiences, and currently rests at a Rotten Tomatoes score of 76%. Co-creator, showrunner, and executive producer Gregg Mettler expressed his excitement towards the response and renewal, saying, "All of us at That ‘90s Show were beyond excited by the warm, enthusiastic response to our first season. We can’t wait to return to Point Place for another summer of laughs and surprises. Hello 1996!"

One of the recurring praises for the show was how it blended what fans of That '70s Show knew with something fresh for those who are new the series, something the cast also noted in an earlier set tour. Tracey Pakosta, Netflix Vice President of Comedy Series, touches on the crossover, stating, "We’re thrilled that the incredibly funny stories from Point Place, Wisconsin continue to resonate around the world, no matter the decade."

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Every 'That 70s Show' Reference Made in 'That 90s Show'

That '90s Show returns to Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty's (Debra Jo Rupp) basement with a new generation of teens, including Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna's (Laura Prepon) daughter, Leia (Callie Haverda). When Leia and her family head to Point Place for a weekend, Leia chooses to stay for the summer after meeting and quickly befriending a new group of friends — Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide), Ozzie (Reyn Doi), Jay (Mace Coronel), Nikki (Sam Morelos), and Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovan). Original cast members along with the aforementioned also had guest appearances, inlcuding Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Wilmer Valderrama, Tommy Chong, and Don Stark.

What to Expect in Season 2

At this time, no specific details have been shared for Season 2. However, the Season 1 finale left a few questions lingering as the show heads into the upcoming season. Summer came to a close and Leia had to say her goodbyes to her newfound friends, including her boyfriend, Jay. As she prepared to leave, she and Nate had some heart-to-heart moments that nearly ended in a kiss. The two didn't have much time to address the almost-kiss, but it left a swirl of complicated feelings behind, especially considering Nate is also dating someone. While they'll be apart for some time, they will certainly have to contend with the incident and their feelings at some point.

That '90s Show Season 1 is available now on Netflix.