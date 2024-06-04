The Big Picture New trailer for That '90s Show Season 2 reveals Leia's summer full of drama, friendships, and relationships.

Leia also learns to drive her dad's old car with help from Red, Kitty and Bob.

Some original cast members are returning for That '90s Show Season 2, along with new guest stars like Will Forte and Carmen Electra.

Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) is officially heading back to Point Place for the summer, and it looks like things are going to hit the ground running. Today, Netflix released a new trailer for That '90s Show, the hit comedy series and spin-off of That '70s Show, with Season 2 set to premiere in two parts — the first batch of episodes releases on June 27, followed by the second on October 24. And by the looks of things, friendships and relationships are going to be tested this summer.

The trailer does, of course, answer the question left hanging at the end of Season 1: will everyone find out about Leia and Nate's (Maxwell Ace Donovan) almost-kiss? The short answer is yes, they absolutely do. The longer answer is that both Nikki (Sam Morelos) and Jay (Mace Coronel) don't take it well, with Ozzie (Reyn Doi) doing his best to patch things up. Also caught in the middle is Gwen (Ashley Aufderhide), Nate's sister and Leia's best friend. Of course, it isn't all relationship angst, as the trailer teases plenty of fun moments for the gang too. This is a comedy, after all.

In Season 2, it looks like Leia is inadvertently following in her father Eric's (Topher Grace) footsteps, as she has a run-in with Mitch (Seth Green), Gwen's boss, and the man who tried to steal Donna (Laura Prepon) away from Eric. And it looks like the basement isn't the only iconic That '70s Show location we'll see this season. The trailer also shows Leia learning to drive, with help from Red (Kurtwood Smith), Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Bob (Don Stark), as she sits behind the wheel of Eric's old Vista Cruiser.

Will the Original Cast Appear in 'That '90s Show' Season 2?

Prepon, Smith, Rupp and Stark are all set to reprise their roles from That '70s Show once again, and the season will also see the return of Leo (Tommy Chong). Beyond that, however, it seems unlikely that the rest of the original stars will once again make an appearance. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about a possible return, Mila Kunis, who played Jackie Burkhart on the show, said “No. I mean, we did our thing and they introduced our son in the show.” Also appearing this season are Andrea Anders as Gwen and Nate's mom Sherry, along with guest stars Will Forte, Lisa Loeb, Carmen Electra, Wayne Knight, Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, Matt Rife and Kadeem Hardison.

That '90s Show Part 2 premieres on June 27, followed by Part 3 on October 24. Check out the trailer below:

That 90s Show 7 10 Release Date January 19, 2023 Cast Kurtwood Smith , Debra Jo Rupp , Callie Haverda , Ashley Aufderheide , Mace Coronel , Reyn Doi , Sam Morelos , Maxwell Acee Donovan Main Genre Sitcom Seasons 1

