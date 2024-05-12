The Big Picture Get ready for more nostalgic fun with the gang from Point Place in That '90s Show Season 2, premiering in two parts on June 27 and October 2

The trailer gives us a glimpse of Leia's return and the drama that ensues with relationships and friendships among the group.

Look out for special guest stars like Laura Prepon, Don Stark, and Tommy Chong, as well as other exiting guest stars.

Hello yet again, Wisconsin! It's been over a year since we said goodbye to the new generation of Point Place teens, but fortunately, we won't have to wait much longer to head back into the Forman basement with the rest of the gang for That '90s Show Season 2. Netflix announced today that Season 2 will release in two parts, the first on June 27, followed by the second on October 24. Accompanying news of the two-part release was the first trailer for the season, giving us a sneak peek at what to expect when Leia (Callie Haverda) comes back to visit Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) for the summer.

The trailer opens with Kitty, Gwen (Ashley Aufderhide) and Jay (Mace Coronel) arguing over who gets to hug Leia first when she arrives, only for Red to beat all three of them to it. Also here, and ready for a summer of fun are the rest of the gang — Ozzie (Reyn Doi), Nate (Mason Acee Donovan) and Nikki (Sam Morelos). While it all seems like classic fun in the style of the first season, the massive cliffhanger we left off on will no doubt be hanging over everyone's heads, even as they try to pick up where they left off.

The official synopsis for the first part of Season 2 teases a lot of friendship and relationship drama to come for the gang, reading:

It’s 1996 and Leia Forman is back in Point Place for another summer of fun with her friends and grandparents, Kitty and Red. Leia and Jay are excited to be together again after nine months of long distance. But she’s on edge since Jay still doesn’t know she almost kissed Nate. Nate is concerned that his girlfriend, Nikki, doesn’t know either. How long can they keep this secret? Turns out, not long at all. And when the truth finally comes out, relationships are threatened, friendships are at stake, and the summer is on the verge of ending before it even gets started.

Who Else Is in 'That '90s Show' Season 2?