As it turns out, fans of That ‘90s Show may not be all alright. After two seasons on Netflix, the That ‘70s Show sequel did not get picked up for Season 3. The cancellation news is a hard pill to swallow for many reasons. Following Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna’s (Laura Prepon) daughter Leia (Callie Haverda), as she spends time at her grandparents’ Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty’s (Debra Jo Rupp) house, the series had a lot going for it. That 90's Show spent time on Netflix’s Top 10 and had few locations. Filmed in front of a live studio audience, most of the activity occurred in the Forman’s basement or kitchen and would be relatively cheap to film. With a heavy heart, Smith broke the news to fans in an Instagram post.

“I know you have been asking me when season 3 is coming, but I have tough news…Netflix will not be renewing. I just want to take a minute to say THANK YOU to all of the fans everywhere who supported and watched the show. You have come up to me in random parts of the world when I’m traveling and reached out to me through social media and just been so wonderful.”

That ‘90s Show was a series steeped in nostalgia. Not just because fans of the original series returned to watch these new antics, but because it was a celebration of the time period. ‘90s fare is all the rage, making this decision all the more baffling.

Is There Hope For ‘That 90s Show’ Season 3?

This era of streaming has put a moratorium on anything niche and creative. Even a successful IP such as the That ‘70s Show series isn’t safe. Shows no longer have the guarantee of developing over seasons, like the original show which went on for eight years. Netflix is particularly guilty of axing series before their time. The news is even more bitter considering how Season 2 ends. Leia finally gets the green light to attend Point Place High with her friends, but her future is thrown into doubt when her mother and grandparents catch her on the roof of the school. Her relationship with Jay Kelso (Mace Coronel) is also in hot water after he betrays her trust. However, like the underdog teenagers hanging out in the basement, That ‘90s Show isn’t giving up hope yet. Smith ended his post with a message of hope for fans.

“To steal Red Forman’s words…we aren’t going to be dumbasses…we will shop the show, because good grandparents would try hard to get these kids graduated from high school," Smith posted.

At this time, the future of That ‘90s Show is uncertain, but fans will certainly gather to the next streaming outlet should one give the series a chance. Until then, viewers can watch the first two seasons of That ‘90s Show streaming on Netflix.

