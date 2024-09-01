That '90s Show Part 3 debuted on August 22, 2024, and earned plenty of praise. So much so, that thoughts have quickly turned to what might happen next. Although the third part ended with the neat tying of several plot threads, some unanswered questions will hopefully carry through to the next chapter. With that in mind, the cast has been weighing in on their hopes for the future, and what may potentially lie ahead for their characters. Kurtwood Smith, the man behind Red Forman and one of the show's most iconic stars, discussed with CinemaBlend about his character and Callie Haverda’s Leia Forman, and how they may be treated in the future as their bond develops. Smith said:

"I don’t think we have really tapped into the relationship with our granddaughter in a way that in a way we were with Eric, Topher Grace. Now more hopefully that’s something that will come in Season 3 more of. Our separate relationships with Topher and us as a couple opposite Topher was a big part of 'That ’70s Show,' and so far that hasn’t developed [with Leia], or it’s developing, but it hasn’t gotten to that point yet, so I think that’ll be one difference."

Beyond the intricacies of the future, simply knowing that a fourth part will arrive would put plenty of minds to rest, and likely be a smart move for Netflix execs looking to green-light series with sustained and passionate audiences. Laura Prepon, the talented woman behind Donna Pinciotti and one of the show's directors, has hinted at her yearning for a Part 4 renewal, stating to The Wrap, "I don’t know if the show is going to go longer — I really hope it does, because the cast is wonderful … and crew is just phenomenal." She then doubled down on this sentiment to The Hollywood Reporter, adding, "I really hope we get to do more."

Will We Get 'That '90s Show' Part 4?

Image via Netflix

Although there has not been any official confirmation about That '90s Show's future as yet, it hasn't stopped many from speculating and trying to deduce what might happen. In the past, the show received the announcement of a renewal very soon after the previous part's debut, with it taking just 11 days for the brilliant Season 1 to be renewed. Alas, it has only been just over a week since Part 3 landed on screens, so news will hopefully arrive very soon. However, that news might not necessarily be good as a cancellation, in today's climate, is always a possibility. Netflix may be waiting to see some viewing figures before making a decision, but make sure to stay tuned to Collider to find out either way.

That '90s Show's stars have weighed in on a potential Part 4. You can watch all of the series right now on Netflix.

