This month, Netflix brought viewers back to Wisconsin in That '90s Show, a spin-off series of That '70s Show. The new series heads back to Red and Kitty Forman's basement, but this time, the group of teens is their granddaughter Leia and her friends. When Leia, Eric, and Donna visit Red and Kitty for a weekend, Leia soon decides she wants to make the most of her time there and stay for the whole summer.

The tour kicks off in arguably the most iconic location of the series: the Forman basement. Maxwell Acee Donovan (Nate) and Callie Haverda (Leia) walk viewers through the nostalgic setting. Much of the basement maintains its familiarity, with some slight adjustments. Donovan and Haverda note that the couch and chair are both from the original series but initially started in the living room. Mace Coronel (Jay) and Sam Morelos (Nikki) pick up the tour in the driveway and garage area, another noteworthy location. They highlight some of the pivotal moments that happen in the driveway, as well as pointing out their view of the live audience.

Next, Ashley Aufderheide (Gwen) heads next door to showcase Gwen's room. Gwen was first introduced to viewers when Leia overheard her singing and watches her from outside the window. While it was a little bit creepy, but it eventually sparked the friendship between the two. Aufderheide gives a little insight into Gwen, who's an outgoing and confident person that pushes Leia out of her comfort zone. She also touches on Gwen's sense of fashion, something the cast has agreed is top notch.

Image via Netflix

Finally, the tour returns to the Forman house, starting back with the living room. Reyn Doi (Ozzie) takes the reins for this portion, sharing how the living room is where characters can really express themselves. With regard to Ozzie, the living room is important because it's where Ozzie chose to come out to Kitty. He also points out photos of the original cast that sit in the background. Coronel and Morelos have a hoot finding all the owl items scattered throughout the kitchen, while Doi and Aufderheide wrap up the tour in Red and Kitty's bedroom. As the video ends, Morelo and Haverda praise the attention to detail and how the set is able to mesh the old and familiar with the new.

That '90s Show hails from original series creators Terry Turner and Bonnie Turner, along with their daughter Lindsay Turner. Gregg Mettler showruns and executive produces with Tom Werner, Jessica Goldstein, Marcy Carset, and Chrissy Pietrosh. Additional cast includes Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith as Kitty and Red, with special guest stars Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Tommy Chong, and Don Stark.

That '90s Show is streaming now on Netflix. Watch the set tour below: