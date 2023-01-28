When That '80s Show failed to include the beloved weirdos from Point Place, it may have signed its own death warrant. The first season of That '90s Show has corrected its predecessor's mistake by including cameos from many of the legacy characters from That '70s Show. So, where are all of our favorite characters now, and what have they been doing for the past 16 years?

Eric Forman

Image via Netflix

Eric (Topher Grace) really struggled to find himself in later seasons of That '70s Show; he tried being a waiter, a chiropractor, and even took a year off to find himself. He then spent Season 8 in Africa teaching children as a way to pay for college (after his dad spent his college money on his muffler shop). While in Africa, Eric told Donna (Laura Prepon) that they were drifting apart and dumped her. In the dying moments of the 70s, Eric returns and tells Donna he missed her, and they kiss. All these years later in That '90s Show, Eric seems to be living his dream life — married to Donna, with a daughter named Leia (Callie Haverda) (Honestly, surprised Donna O.K.'d this one), and an adjunct professor teaching "The Religion of Star Wars." He even has a parking spot for his bicycle!

Donna Pinciotti-Forman

Image via Netflix

While over eight seasons of That '70s Show, Donna dated Casey Kelso (Luke Wilson) and Randy (Josh Meyers), she inevitably returned to Eric. Twenty years on, it seems they managed to work through all their issues and innumerable break-ups to build a life together. Donna is a great mom who rushes to her daughter Leia's side with many forms of birth control when she thinks that she is about to have sex. Donna always wanted to do more than be a wife and mother, working as both a radio DJ and a writer throughout high school. While it seems she got pregnant pretty quickly after she and Eric reunited (for Leia to be turning fifteen in 1996), and it is unclear if she ever actually went to college, she did manage to both have a family and find the time to write a book.

RELATED: Every 'That 70s Show' Reference Made in 'That 90s Show'

Michael Kelso

Image via Netflix

Michael (Ashton Kutcher) was always a bit of a dolt but towards the end of the '70s, he got his life (somewhat) together for his daughter Betsy. He moved to Chicago to be near her and work security at the Playboy Club. Twenty years later in That '90s Show, he hasn't matured entirely, still loving a good "Burn!" and flirting with every lady in sight. Somehow he ended up with Jackie (Mila Kunis), and they are getting married again, and have a son named Jay (Mace Coronel) together. No word on what happened to Betsy, and her mother Brooke (Shannon Elizabeth), or what he is doing for work now that he's living back in Point Place.

Jackie Burkhart-Kelso

Image via Netflix

When Jackie made a list of her perfect man's attributes, it led her to Fez (Wilmer Valderrama), whom she then dated in the last few weeks of the '70s. According to him, they were at Hedonism Resort in Jamaica when he caught her on the phone with Kelso, after which she left him there presumably to go and be with Michael, though that must have been in the first week of the '80s for the timeline to come close to making sense. Jackie also dabbled in a career in television, but we don't get any information on how that worked out for her.

Fez

Image via Netflix

Always a strange lad, Fez had many problems with the ladies (including some habits that definitely didn't age well, such as hiding in girls' closets and under their beds). After being left in Jamaica by Jackie and getting kicked out of a number of hot tubs for "talking too much," Fez seems to have returned and focused on his business. He is no longer a shampoo boy but runs a chain of successful salons, Chez Fez, that are doing so well he can afford to give away free Tootsie Rolls. In 1996, he has a blue convertible and is dating the Forman's neighbor Sherri (Andrea Anders). There seems to be potential for this to turn into a happy ending for him after he manages to put aside his differences with Fenton (Jim Rash) to help her out.

Kitty Forman

Image via Netflix

Everyone's favorite kooky mom Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) must have retired from the hospital at some point during the '80s or early '90s. In That 90's Show, she gets a new job as a school nurse, which is an odd choice given that the show is set during the school holidays when Leia comes to visit. While she is still happily married to Red (Kurtwood Smith), she could not be more thrilled to have the house filled with teenagers again.

Red Forman

Image via Netflix

After years of struggling to support his family, Red finally got to retire when Muffler Masters bought out Forman & Son with a big fat check. Although after over a decade of relaxing, he has lost some of his joy — and is possibly too focused on his garden of tiny vegetables. He has also softened considerably during this time, still yelling at the kids to "Get out!" but also giving away a flannel shirt, and trying his hand at being the good cop for a change.

Bob Pinciotti

Image via Netflix

Bob (Don Stark) and Red planned to move to Florida and open a bait shop together. When Red and Kitty decided to stay in Point Place, Bob went without them (we can assume this because he shows up 16 years later with Florida oranges that he brought with him on a flight). He is still an awkward nutbar — he sings "I'll make love to you" to his granddaughter Leia at her birthday party, although now he also has a prosthetic testicle.

Leo

Image via Netflix

Leo (Tommy Chong) was at one time a decorated soldier, though during the '70s he was a pot-smoking hippie who never had any idea what was going on and had the short-term memory of a bee. Nothing much has changed in the '90s, except he is now watching and applying for The Real World at the ripe old age of 74.

Season 1 of That '90s Show is now available on Netflix.