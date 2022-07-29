For prolific comedian Tommy Chong, his first time appearing in Point Place, Wisconsin feels like it was just yesterday. 16 years ago, Chong played Leo, the forgetful, sometimes insightful stoner and owner of the Foto Hut, on the hit sitcom That '70s Show, but thanks to the upcoming reboot series That '90s Show, he'll have the opportunity to pass it to the left one more time with his old pals from the show. His return for the new Netflix series was announced back in May and Variety got the chance to talk to him for their "Just for Variety" column about how it felt to reprise the beloved role.

In That '70s Show Leo was the boss to Danny Masterson's Steven Hyde at the Foto Shop, acting as a sort of father figure for him thanks to his easy-going attitude and insight. His incredibly bad memory made him one of the town's most mysterious inhabitants until he eventually remembered he was a war hero in World War II. However, he developed his hippy nature and love for pot on his way back home after hitching a ride with some musicians. Perpetually confused and stoned, he was one of the show's biggest sources of comedy whenever he was on-screen.

“The minute Kitty knocked on the door and I opened the door, and it was her, it could have been yesterday,” Chong told Variety. Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, who played the original Red and Kitty both reprise their roles alongside Chong, and seeing them again brought him right back to the days of playing Leo on the original series. They're not the only ones returning to Point Place, of course, as Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Topher Grace, Wilmer Valderrama, and Laura Prepon all prepare to make their return. Masterson, however, will not be returning as he is currently facing the prospect of a lengthy prison sentence following multiple, credible assault allegations.

After seeing so many of his former cast mates being asked back to the show, Chong began to wonder if he would ever get the call. "I heard they were going to reboot it, but I never got a call," he said. "I was like, ‘What’s going on here?’ But then the call came, and we were shooting right away." It'd be hard to imagine a return to the world of That '70s Show without him though. Leo became a greater presence on the show following Kutcher's departure, taking up the spot of the idiotic comic relief when needed. On a more comedic note, he also told Variety "I like the paycheck."

Chong isn't nearly as active as he was when touring with comedic partner Cheech Marin, but he's still been busy with the occasional role. The Up in Smoke star most recently appeared in Alien Danger! With Raven Van Slender, though he also has a couple of prominent appearances in the Nicolas Cage starrer Color Out of Space as well as Jay and Silent Bob Reboot in 2019. With That '90s Show, he'll return to one of his best roles and pass his insight on to a new generation of Point Place kids including Callie Haverda as Eric and Donna's daughter Leia Forman.

There's no premiere date currently set for That '90s Show. In the meantime you can check out a compilation of Leo's highlights: