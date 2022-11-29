In October 2021, the internet could barely contain itself when it was announced that Netflix was making a sequel series to the hit sitcom That ‘70s Show, titled That ‘90s Show. Now, with the show almost here, it is time for the internet to go crazy again. Today, Netflix released a teaser trailer, first-look images, and announced the new series will premiere on January 19, 2023.

That '70s Show, which ran for eight seasons between 1998 and 2006, followed a group of teens in the small Wisconsin town of Point Place in the 1970s as they came of age, and embarked on hijinks. That ‘90s Show picks up in the summer of 1995 as Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), visits her grandparents Red and Kitty (Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp) in Point Place. Leia quickly makes friends with the new generation of kids who run amok in Point Place.

The teaser trailer released by Netflix gives fans everything they loved about the original series mixed with everything they loved about the 90s. Firstly, the set for the show looks exactly how it did in the original series, from the kitchen to the basement where the teens all hang out. Additionally, as seen in the teaser, Smith and Rupp have not missed a beat getting back into their characters. Kitty is still her lovable cheery self while Red is still the stern dad (now grandad) fans remember. The teaser trailer even features Red threatening to shove his foot up someone's ass. As seen in the teaser, also returning from the original series is “the circle”, a framing device from That ‘70s Show, which was used when characters smoked weed without actually showing them smoking. Lastly, the fashion seen in the teaser immediately screams the 90s, with so much plaid flannel.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'That '90s Show': Cast, Plot & Everything We Know So Far About the Spinoff Series

Most of the first-look images feature Smith and Rupp looking at home back on the set fans all know and love. One has Smith’s Red reading the newspaper, a preferred past-time of the character, and another has Rupp’s Kitty baking, another preferred past-time.

But the other images introduce us to the new characters in some iconic locations. One shows Leia in the Formans' basement, a classic hangout spot, with her new group of friends. There is the rebellious Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide), the lovable Nate (Maxwell Donovan), Nate’s smart and driven girlfriend Nikki (Sam Morelos), the charming and flirty Jay (Mace Coronel), and the sarcastic Ozzie (Reyn Doi). There is also an image of the new friends, with a keg, drinking out of red solo cups on the Point Place water tower. A fun detail of that image is that you can still see the pot leaf, albeit faded, that was painted on it in an episode of the original series.

That ‘90s Show stars Smith, Rupp, Haverda, Aufderheide, Coronel, Donovan, Doi, Morelos, and Andrea Anders. Additionally, several cast members from the original series have been announced to return in one way or another for the upcoming series. That '90s Show is created by That '70s Show creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner, with their daughter Lindsey Turner, and Gregg Mettler, who wrote and produced for the original series. Mettler will also serve as showrunner and executive producer. Other executive producers include Rupp, Smith Marcy Carsey, Tom Werner, Jessica Goldstein, Chrissy Pietrosh, Gail Mancuso, and the Turner trio.

That ‘90s Show will begin streaming its ten-episode first season on Netflix on January 19, 2023. Check out all the trailer and first-look images below:

7 Images