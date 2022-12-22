Fans of early 00s comedy series That 70s Show are saying "Hello, Wisconsin" once again with the release of a brand-new trailer for Netflix's spinoff series That 90s Show, which introduces a new basement gang getting up to some old tricks — including some...insightful conversations in the circle.

The new series follows Leia Foreman (Callie Haverda), who heads to Point Place, Wisconsin to spend the summer with her grandparents Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp). Leia seems to have inherited her father's charming geekiness, but that never stopped him, and it certainly doesn't stop her from finding new friends as she settles into her parent's old haunts.

The trailer introduces the newest generation of Point Place teenagers, including the painfully cool Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide), her jock brother Nate (Maxwell Donovan), Nate's girlfriend Nikki (Sam Morelos), their friend Ozzie (Reyn Doi), and Jay Kelso (Mace Coronel), who Leia develops feelings for. Whatever would their parents say?

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'That '90s Show': Release Date, Trailer & Everything We Know So Far About the Spinoff Series

Also returning for the series are That 70s Show stars Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, and Wilmer Valderrama, who all appear as special guest stars. They can also be glimpsed throughout the trailer, giving fans something of an idea what they've been up to in the last 15 years since they all ran up those basement steps to ring in New Year's 1980 together.

Joining the cast as well are Andrea Anders as Gwen and Nate's mom Sherri, with Don Stark and Tommy Chong reprising their roles as Bob and Leo respectively. That 90s Show comes from original That 70s Show creators Bonnie Tuner and Terry Tuner, along with their daughter Lindsay Turner, making this a family affair both onscreen and off. Gregg Mettler serves as showrunner and executive produces alongside Marcy Carset, Tom Werner, Jessica Goldstein and Chrissy Pietrosh.

That 90s Show premieres on Netflix on January 19, 2023. Check out the new trailer and official synopsis below: