The film hails from the visionary behind romantic comedies like Love Actually and Notting Hill.

That Christmas arrives on Netflix later this year.

In what promises to be a whimsical blend of holiday cheer and animated storytelling, the new animated festive movie That Christmas is gearing up for its festive release in 2024. Based on the delightful children's book trilogy by the acclaimed Richard Curtis, best known for his romantic comedy hits like Love Actually and Notting Hill, the movie is set to release in time for the holiday season and Netflix has unveiled the first images today.

That Christmas boasts an impressive ensemble cast, featuring some of the finest talents from the world of film and television. Leading the voice cast are Brian Cox and Fiona Shaw, joined by Jodie Whittaker, Lolly Adefope, Bill Nighy and Rhys Darby. The movie marks the feature film debut for Simon Otto, previously known for his work on How to Train Your Dragon. Working alongside Otto are producers Nicole P. Hearon and Adam Tandy. The full cast also includes Alex Macqueen, Katherine Parkinson, Sindhu Vee, India Brown, Zazie Hayhurst, Sienna Sayer, Jack Wisniewski, Rosie Cavaliero, Paul Kaye, Guz Khan, Andy Nyman, Kuhu Agarwal, Bronte Smith, Freddie Spry, and Ava Talbot.

What Is 'That Christmas' About?

That Christmas intertwines several heart-touching stories revolving around family, friendship, and the festive season’s mishaps, including a major mix-up by Santa Claus himself. The story weaves through themes of love, loneliness, and a comedic crisis involving an overwhelming number of turkeys, promising a story rich with laughter and poignant moments. The first images released from That Christmas show off the unique animation style and vibrant world that Curtis and Otto have created, hinting at a warm, inviting setting that perfectly encapsulates the spirit of Christmas. Accompanying these visuals will be a score by renowned composer John Powell, known for his ability to add a magical touch to his music, particularly from the How to Train Your Dragon series.

Scheduled for a holiday season release in 2024, That Christmas is poised to become a staple in the Christmas movie genre. As families gather to celebrate the season, this film offers a perfect opportunity for a cozy, entertaining time watching movies, promising to deliver a blend of humor, warmth, and festive storytelling that will leave audiences of all ages enchanted.

Stay tuned to Collider as we await more updates and sneak peeks from the latest in a long line of festive films that bring some cheer at the most wonderful time of the year.