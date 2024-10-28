It might still be just a few days out from Halloween, but some places, like Netflix, are already preparing for Christmas. Today, Netflix unveiled the trailer for its upcoming Christmas movie That Christmas. The upcoming animated movie, from director Simon Otto, is based on the children's books by writer and director Richard Curtis features Brian Cox voicing Santa Claus. The official logline of the movie is:

That Christmas follows a series of entwined tales about love and loneliness, family and friends, and Santa Claus making a big mistake, not to mention an enormous number of turkeys!

The movie also features the voices of Bill Nighy, Rhys Darby, and Jodie Whittaker. With the intertwined stories, the trailer begins with Santa narrating, saying, "This is the tale of one of the most challenging nights of my career." As the trailer continues, we see the kids introduced, called "our unfortunate heroes." Slowly but surely, we see the interconnecting stories begin to take form as one girl frees a flock of turkeys, one of which causes a car accident (where everyone seems to be okay, just stuck) as a blizzard builds up around them. With one kid's dad not home in time for Christmas because of the blizzard, he's all alone, with his mother (voiced by Jodie Whittaker) is seemingly having to leave for work.

"If You Feel Alone, Christmas Can Be Tricky"

Despite the interconnected stories, we see a theme of loneliness and longing settle over the cast of characters. Parents being separated from children, all as Santa flies off course with his singular reindeer (maybe just taking one is part of his problem?) into trouble. Just as soon as we see a montage of the Christmases to come for each of the stories, "Underneath the Tree" by Kelly Clarkson starts to play. The lyrics are a perfect match for the movie. As it seems like at least some of the kids, if not all, will be crossing paths with Santa, being exposed as being "real" is likely why it was the most challenging night of his career.

Collider's Aidan Kelley was able to get a sneak peek at the first 6 minutes of the movie at LightBox Expo. If you're already in the Christmas spirit and want to read about what he saw, you can here. That Christmas will hit Netflix globally on December 4. Stay with Collider for the latest.

That Christmas In a heartwarming holiday tale, three interconnected stories unfold in a small town during Christmas. Each narrative explores the themes of family, forgiveness, and the magic of the season. From a young couple trying to revive their fading love to an estranged father seeking redemption, the characters find that Christmas has a way of bringing people together and healing old wounds. Release Date December 4, 2024 Director Simon Otto Cast Brian Cox , Fiona Shaw , Jodie Whittaker , Lolly Adefope , Alex Macqueen , Bill Nighy Rhys Darby , Katherine Parkinson , Sindhu Vee , India Brown , Zazie Hayhurst , Sienna Sayer , Jack Wisniewski , Rosie Cavaliero , Paul Kaye , Guz Khan , Andy Nyman , Kuhu Agarwal , Bronte Smith , Freddie Spry , Ava Talbot Runtime 92 Minutes Main Genre Hooliday Writers Nicole P. Hearon , Adam Tandy Expand

Get Netflix