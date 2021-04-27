The new show will use sketches and vignettes to show life from Che’s perspective.

HBO Max released a new trailer for its upcoming original comedy series, That Damn Michael Che. The show — starring SNL cast member Michael Che — will utilize a unique blend of sketches, vignettes, and interviews with Che to bring viewers into his shoes. The rising comedian will tackle topics ranging from racial profiling to unemployment to falling in love.

The new trailer for That Damn Michael Che features Che’s individual sense of humor. The 60-second clip starts with Che confessing to a priest and continues to touch on topics of looting, policing, white privilege, being canceled, and more. The trailer shows viewers what they can expect from the show, which seems to be a discussion of serious issues in the country through the distinct eye of Che.

That Damn Michael Che marks a big step in Che’s career. It seems routine now for comedians of a certain acclaim to get a shot at starring in their own show. Whether it’s Pete Holmes’ Crashing, Ramy Youssef’s Ramy, Kenan Thompson's Kenan, or countless others programs, many of the comedy-and-drama-blending shows comedians helm receive rave reviews. Che has definitely earned his shot at his own show, and That Damn Michael Che looks like it might bring something new to the table with its style and subject matter.

Produced by Universal Television and more, including Lorne Michaels, That Damn Michael Che will also feature some of Che’s fellow SNL cast members. Colin Jost, Cecily Strong, Heidi Gardner, Colin Quinn and Ellen Cleghorne will all make appearances in the show, as well as other guest stars, including Billy Porter and Omari Hardwick, among others.

That Damn Michael Che debuts May 6 on HBO Max. Watch the trailer below.

