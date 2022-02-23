AMC+ is nearly ready to bring eight days of spaghetti western carnage to its platform with their new dramatic series That Dirty Black Bag. Starring Dominic Cooper (Preacher, Spy City) as the unshakeable sheriff and Douglas Booth (The Dirt, Loving Vincent) as a ruthless headhunter, the show brings its heavily stylized, well-casted take on the classic genre to the streamer on March 10. Ahead of its release, AMC+ has released a trailer that makes this blood-soaked western feel more like a horror film.

That Dirty Black Bag is an eight-part series centered around the eight-day duel between the steadfast sheriff with a troubled past Arthur McCoy and an all-too literal headhunter named Red Bill who has a reputation for decapitating his bounties and lugging their heads around in the titular dirty black bag all because "the head weighs less than the body." It's touted as a modernization of the classic spaghetti western with a bloody battle between the law and the ruthless outlaws that populate the Far West.

Alongside Cooper and Booth, the film stars Niv Sultan (Tehran), Guido Caprino (The Miracle), Christian Cooke (The Promise, Ordeal By Innocence), Travis Fimmel (Vikings, Raised By Wolves), Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones, Kin).

The trailer dips its toes into the horror genre, teasing a darker influence behind the goings-on of the town as well as the overall savagery of Red Bill's killings. It sets up the conflict between the sheriff and Bill in the classic "get out of my town" Western-style, but as the townsfolk grow uneasy with the presence of Bill and his bag of heads, there's an ever-present eye symbol seen throughout that seems to have piqued the bounty hunter's interest. We see a group connected with the symbol that has it in for the sheriff, though it's all steeped in mystery. Whatever the case, it's clear there are no heroes in this story and there will be plenty of stylized blood spilled.

That Dirty Black Bag hails from Italian filmmaker and international award-winner Mauro Aragoni with co-writers Silvia Ebreul, Marcello Izzo, and Fabio Paladini. Aragoni will also direct alongside Brian O’Malley. To capture the raw desert feel shown throughout, the show was filmed in different locales throughout Italy, Spain, and Morocco.

Check out the trailer below to see Red Bill and his dirty black bag ahead of the show's premiere on AMC+ on March 10.

